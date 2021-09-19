CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LCCC recognizes national Steel Day with welding competition

Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 5 days ago

CHEYENNE – In conjunction with national Steel Day, Laramie County Community College is partnering with Puma Steel and the American Institute of Steel Construction to host the third annual Steel Day welding competition Sept. 22-24. High school students from four states will compete in a preliminary competition on the LCCC campus, Sept. 22-23. Fifteen welders will qualify for the Steel Day welding competition finals on Friday, Sept. 24.

