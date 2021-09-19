LCCC recognizes national Steel Day with welding competition
CHEYENNE – In conjunction with national Steel Day, Laramie County Community College is partnering with Puma Steel and the American Institute of Steel Construction to host the third annual Steel Day welding competition Sept. 22-24. High school students from four states will compete in a preliminary competition on the LCCC campus, Sept. 22-23. Fifteen welders will qualify for the Steel Day welding competition finals on Friday, Sept. 24.www.wyomingnews.com
