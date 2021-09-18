CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

September 17th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Buffalo is Playoff bound

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- The Herd clinch despite losing. The Red Wings scored three off Bowden Francis and Hobbie Harris, adding a solo home run off Travis Bergen. Otto Lopez, Gregory Polanco, and Juan Graterol each had multi-hit games.

#Minor League#League System#Buffalo Bisons#Join Jays#The Red Wings#C#The D Jays#Starter Francis#L Francis#Canadians#Starter Paxton#2r#L Schultz#Ball Dunedin Blue Jays#Fcl Fcl Blue Jays#Starter Bernal#K L Bernal#Starter Santana#Mercedes#Gm2
