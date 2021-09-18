September 17th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Buffalo is Playoff bound

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: The Rainiers scored 7 runs in the 1st inning on their way to a 10–4 win over Sacramento on Thursday night. The win was the Rainiers 5th straight. 1B Sam Travis (3x4, 2B, RBI), 3B Jantzen Witte (2x4, 3 R, 2B, BB) and C Brian O’Keefe (2x4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI) each recorded multi-hit games, while CF Taylor Trammell (1x5 R), DH Eric Filia (1x4, 2B, RBI), LF Marcus Wilson (1x4, R) and SS Jack Reinheimer (1x4, R, HR, 4 RBI) each collected 1 of the team’s 11 hits. Reinheimer hit his 4th home runs of the season with a grand slam home run with 2 outs in the 1st inning. O’Keefe hit his 21st home run of the season, his 10th with Tacoma, with a 2-run blast with 1 out in the 2nd inning. Starter Asher Wojciechowski (4.0,3,3,3,3,9) allowed 3 runs on 3 hits while walking 3 and striking out 9 over 4.0 innings, but did not factor into the decision. RH Matt Festa (1.0,1,0,0,0,0), RH Nick Duron (1.0,1,0,0,0,0), RH Darin Gillies (1.0,0,0,0,1,1), RH Wyatt Mills (1.0,0,0,0,0,2) and RH Keynan Middleton (1.0,0,0,0,0,2) combined to allow 1 run on 3 his while walking 1 and striking out 6 over 5.0 innings in relief. Festa improved to 3–0 on the season with the win, allowing 1 hit in a scoreless 5th inning.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO