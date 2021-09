OAKLAND -- The A’s were hopeful that Chris Bassitt would seamlessly return to his ace-like form. In reality, though, nobody truly knew what to expect on Thursday afternoon. Only 37 days had passed since Bassitt’s season was put in serious jeopardy on Aug. 17, when he was hospitalized after being struck in the face by a 100.1 mph liner off the bat of Brian Goodwin during a game against the White Sox. Prior to that horrific incident, the 32-year-old right-hander was steadily building a serious case for American League Cy Young consideration, ranking among the league leaders in most pitching categories by going 12-4 with a 3.22 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 151 innings across 25 starts.

