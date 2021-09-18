CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baker County, GA

Flood Advisory issued for Baker, Colquitt, Early, Miller, Mitchell by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baker; Colquitt; Early; Miller; Mitchell The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Colquitt County in south central Georgia Baker County in southwestern Georgia East Central Early County in southwestern Georgia Northeastern Miller County in southwestern Georgia Central Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 747 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Newton, Camilla, Pelham, Mitchell Co A/P, Flint, Hawkinstown, Hoggard Mill, Elmodel Wma, Mimsville, Cotton, Cooktown, Milford, Laney, Hinsonton, Patmos, Bethany, Iveys Mill, Crestview, Hartsfield and Bay.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Bogus GOP Arizona audit confirms the obvious: Biden won

(CNN) — Donald Trump's effort to destroy confidence in America's elections suffered a serious setback late Thursday after a draft of the sham review ordered by Arizona Republicans confirmed that he had lost to President Joe Biden in the state's critical Maricopa County. But the ex-President's relentless campaign of lies took on new life as he prompted Texas to review its own vote counts -- even though he easily won the state.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Early County, GA
County
Miller County, GA
City
Mitchell, GA
County
Colquitt County, GA
County
Mitchell County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Pelham, GA
City
Camilla, GA
County
Baker County, GA
City
Hartsfield, GA
City
Cotton, GA
City
Colquitt, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Georgia#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Pelham Mitchell Co A P
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy