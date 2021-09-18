CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Dynamics’ Spot ditches French army to inspect factories

By Jonathan Lamont
mobilesyrup.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the thrill of the hunt wearing thin, Boston Dynamics’ ‘Spot’ robot has left the French army to become a factory safety inspector. According to a press release from Hyundai, the company is testing Spot at a Kia manufacturing plant in South Korea. Spot will roam the factory looking for potential risks to help improve on-site safety. Engadget points out that this marks the first public collaboration between Hyundai and Boston Dynamics since the automaker acquired a majority stake in the robotics company earlier this year.

