Fury FC 51 will take place this Sunday the 9th at the National Western Complex in Denver, Colorado. The main event will be Le’Ville Simpson defending his FFC lightweight title against Kenneth Glenn. The co-main event will be former UFC heavyweight Rashad Coulter taking on Ty Flores. The featured bout on the card will be a featherweight bout between Edwin Chavez and Ben Lugo. The prelims will be broadcasted on the Fury FC Facebook page and will start at 12:30 pm ET. While the main card will be shown on UFC Fight Pass and will start at 2:30 pm ET.

UFC ・ 14 DAYS AGO