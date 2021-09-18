CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive 13-Part 2022 Tundra Video Series to Reveal Key Details Sunday Night

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind out where and when to learn major 2022 Toyota Tundra specifications this Sunday night. Toyota is finally giving us what we have been waiting for. Tomorrow night, Sunday the 19th of September, at 9pm EST. We will finally learn all about the third-generation 2022 Toyota Tundra. 2022 Toyota Tundra...

NewsTimes

'Dune' Unleashes 'China Exclusive' Trailer Revealing New Details

Without dropping spoilers, the clip shows new images of story’s legendary sandworms and the character Paul Atreides’ visions, among other things. 'Dune': Watch Denis Villeneuve Reveal Why He Chose Abu Dhabi's Liwa Desert as a Double for Arrakis (EXCLUSIVE) The trailer is slightly more explanatory and less action-oriented. Text inserted...
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Toyota Tundra Will Be Fully Revealed September 19

Toyota will share all the specs and details on the 2022 Tundra pickup truck on Sunday, September 19 at 9 p.m. ET. The new truck is expected to use a twin-turbo V-6 instead of the current V-8 engine, and will feature coil springs in the rear. We've already seen the...
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Toyota Tundra Easter Egg Spotting: Cool Hidden Details

Automakers have been busy outdoing themselves lately adding Easter eggs—fun, hard-to-spot details—to their trucks. There were some on the Ford Bronco, and Jeep's new-generation Wrangler had more than a few. The Ram TRX was another, with Ram sprinkling in a smattering of dinosaur cues designed to play off the truck's name. Not to be outdone, the engineers and designers behind the 2022 toyota tundra created a basket of their own eggs, with some easier to spot than others. During our time with the Tundra, we located a couple of them with some help from Toyota employees, but we're betting there are several others that eluded us. Here are the ones we found.
Anime News Network

Heaven Burns Red Game's 1st Promo Video, Story Details Revealed

The official website for Heaven Burns Red, Jun Maeda's (Kanon, Air, Clannad, Angel Beats!) new game, began streaming the game's first promotional video on Saturday. The website also revealed the game's story. In the story, mysterious life forms called "Cancer" are attacking Earth, and the planet is on the verge of a true crisis. Humans tried to fight back with their weapons, but those weapons were ineffective, and the Cancer kept gaining ground, and countries disappeared in the horrors of the war. Now, the Cancer control the majority of land on the planet. With humanity on the brink of extinction, they develop a new weapon called Seraph. Only those who wield the Seraph can defeat the Cancer. Soon, a Seraph Corps is established, and the women in the squads carry the weight of humanity's hope on their shoulders. Ruka Kayamori is one such person, a member of the 31A Squad. She puts everything she has into fighting against the Cancer.
HipHopWired

Cast, Crew & Details Revealed About New 'Bel-Air' Drama Series Produced By Will Smith

New information has been released about what many of us who grew up on Black ’90s sitcoms consider the reboot to end all reboots. Ever since it was announced last year that our beloved series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is getting what showrunners describe as a “dramatic retelling” of the story of Will Smith’s character (of the same name) and his West Philadelphia rags to Bel-Air riches experience, our imaginations have run wild wondering just what that spin on the show would look like.
Phone Arena

Key post-announcement Apple Watch Series 7 details include S7 chip (after all) and more

In stark contrast with previous generations of the world's best-selling intelligent timepiece, the Apple Watch Series 7 got an awfully vague "later this fall" ETA on Tuesday. This essentially corroborates recent speculation of mysterious production issues encountered at the last minute, which could also explain why the hot new smartwatch looks so radically different from what all those generally reliable leakers and insiders told us to expect.
heypoorplayer.com

Key Details Revealed For Luminous Avenger iX 2

As a longtime fan of the games of Inti Creates, this is heady news to share. Following on the success of Azure Striker Gunvolt, they crafted a new side story in Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX. Though they announced a sequel during BitSummit, today we have much more information about Luminous Avenger iX 2. First and most importantly, it’s coming to PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series X|S. What’s even more exciting is it’s coming out pretty soon, launching on January 27th of 2022!
IGN

Invasion: Exclusive Trailer Reveal for New Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series

Apple has released the official trailer for its ambitious new sci-fi series, Invasion, starring Jurassic Park's Sam Neill. The three-episode premiere of Invasion will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 22, 2021. Invasion comes from the minds of X-Men and Deadpool producer Simon Kinberg, as well as The Twilight Zone's David Weil. The series follows the events of an Alien invasion through the lens of several characters spread across multiple continents.
bubbleblabber.com

Netflix Details October 2021 Premieres: Reveals New Series "Adventure Beast"

Netflix has a whole bunch of premieres coming next month which premieres happening almost weekly for adult animation. Not only is the streamer releasing a new anime series every week, but we’re getting TWO new adult animated series releasing the exact same day which is unheard of. One of those, Adventure Beast has a first-look trailer that you can see below.
Automotive Addicts

New Car Preview: 2022 Toyota Tundra Officially Revealed

In a way, the Toyota Tundra has always been an underdog. While it never captured record-breaking sales mostly because the Ford F-150 retained that status for as long as I can remember, the Toyota Tundra was always a prized truck for those who owned one long enough to attest to its durability and unmatched reliability. To remain relevant, because the Tundra was getting pretty old, Toyota has introduced the completely redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra with new powertrains departing from the V8 formula that has worked for them since its initial introduction.
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Ram 1500 TRX Now Comes in Exclusive Bright Orange

For the Ram 1500 TRX's second model year, Ram is adding a limited Ignition Edition that finished the 702-hp off-road pickup in a bright orange with unique bedside graphics. It's reserved for 875 trucks, and it includes the highly equipped level 2 equipment package and orange trim in the interior.
CarBuzz.com

Here's The Ford Ranger Raptor's Next Competitor

Pickup trucks continue to dominate auto sales in the US and are a staple of American car culture. Despite this, there are plenty of trucks you can't buy in here like the Toyota Hilux, renowned for being one of the toughest trucks in the world. After it survived Top Gear's famous torture test, the Hilux was deemed indestructible. In the US, the closest equivalent to the Hilux is the Toyota Tacoma.
Carscoops

Watch Someone Steal A C8 Corvette Right In Front Of Dealership Staff

A video has been posted online showing someone stealing a brand new Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray right out of a dealership. This footage was shared to the C8 Corvette and Friends page on Facebook and shows a salesman next to the sports car. Apparently, the individual behind the wheel was just about to get a tour of the car’s interior by the salesman but quickly locked the doors, preventing the salesman from getting inside.
motoringresearch.com

Rare 1955 Corvette prototype could break auction record

An important piece of Chevrolet Corvette history is up for sale on the Bring a Trailer auction website. The 1955 car is one of the first prototypes built to evaluate a three-speed manual transmission. Along with a unique backstory, the classic Corvette is presented in stunning condition – and will...
homecrux.com

Man Builds Camping Teardrop Trailer Complete with Full-Sized Kitchen and Living

We might have discussed tons of camping trailers that were made by a team of designers and were built in a proper manufacturing unit. Today, we will introduce you to a camping teardrop trailer made by Craig using Harbor Freight cargo trailer frame. Drawing inspiration from hundreds of camping trailers online, reading and watching about them; Craig decided to build a trailer of his own. He set out to build a lightweight camper, which could be easily pulled by a pickup truck.
techeblog.com

All-Electric Canoo Anyroad Has 6-Wheels, Can Transform Into Several Different Kinds of Vehicles

It’s only a matter of time before we start seeing more electric vehicles like the Tesla Cybertruck, in which they can serve more than just one purpose. The Canoo Anyroad definitely fits the bill. Created by industrial designer Jerrick Chow, this 6-wheeled EV can transform into several things, a small home on wheels included. Read more for additional pictures and information.
Motorious

Ford Falcon GT Sells For $1.8 Million

There’s more to this story than just a lot of cash changing hands…. Australian muscle cars just keep selling for more and more lately, with the latest example being this immaculate 1972 Ford XA Falcon GTHO Phase IV. As 1 of 4 made, it’s one rare bird, plus it’s the only one of that small group which is road-legal, a fact which helped it net a shocking $1.8 million. Some are claiming this sale sets a new record in Australia for an Australian-made road-going car, although that’s being debated (more on that later).
