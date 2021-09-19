CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Ex-inmates decry worsening state of New York's 'hellhole' jail

By MICHAEL NAGLE, Peter HUTCHISON, JOHN MOORE, EMMANUEL DUNAND
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tA8cM_0c0a30s500
Rikers is one of America's highest-profile prisons and has incarcerated celebrities from Sid Vicious of the Sex Pistols, to rapper Tupac Shakur and former International Monetary Fund managing directorÂ Dominique Strauss-Kahn /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

It's held disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, rapper Tupac Shakur and ex-IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn: New York's notorious Rikers Island prison is now under intense scrutiny over the deaths of at least nine inmates this year.

Officials who visited the high-profile jail this week, and former inmates spoken to by AFP, say conditions have worsened dramatically at the sprawling complex due to widespread staff shortages during the pandemic.

"It's the wild, wild West in there," said Johnny Perez, who was in and out of Rikers between 1996 and 2001 on robbery and gun possession charges.

Glenn Martin -- who spent three days in Rikers, where he was stabbed four times in an attack, after a shoplifting arrest as a 16-year-old in the late 1980s -- calls it a "hellhole."

"It's described as a gladiator school for a reason," the 49-year-old told AFP, listing another of Rikers' monikers: "torture island."

Marvin Mayfield, detained for a total of 22 months over two stretches in the 1980s and 2007 for burglary, said Rikers leaves "a stain on the soul of everyone" who goes there.

The jail, which opened in 1932 and also housed John Lennon killer Mark David Chapman and the Sex Pistols' Sid Vicious, has long had a reputation for being a hotbed of violence.

Incidents against inmates and guards have in part been blamed on its remote location in the East River between The Bronx and Queens boroughs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2adxfR_0c0a30s500
A view of the entrance to Rikers Island penitentiary complex in 2011 /AFP

But lawmakers and activists say the situation has spiraled out of control in recent months, with conditions becoming unsafe for both prisoners and officers.

They say basic sanitary needs are not being met and rates of self-harm are rising.

"What I witnessed was a humanitarian crisis. A horror house of abuse and neglect," said New York State assemblywoman Emily Gallagher, who visited this week.

"There's garbage everywhere, rotting food with maggots, cockroaches, worms in the showers, human feces and piss," Gallagher tweeted, adding that broken limbs were not being treated.

New York City's department of corrections (DOC) says nine people have died at Rikers this year, up from seven last year and three in 2019. Local media has reported 10 deaths in 2021, at least five from suicide.

The DOC has been struggling with staffing for months; posts have been unattended with inmates left to fend for themselves.

- Closure plans -

Some 2,700 guards -- almost a third of the city's entire prison force -- are currently not working, some because of coronavirus which spread through US jails.

Prison officers unions say guards are overworked from triple shifts while others are recovering from the effects of Covid-19 and injuries inflicted by inmates.

They add that many are forced to stay away because conditions have become too dangerous, but officials say some are abusing an unlimited sick leave policy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s61JH_0c0a30s500
Dominique Strauss Kahn, former Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after being released on bail in New York City in 2011 before sexual assault charges against him were dropped /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

Mayor Bill de Blasio launched an emergency relief plan for Rikers this week, boosting staffing and implementing 30-day suspensions for officers who go AWOL.

The proposal included emergency contracting to repair broken doors and clean facilities.

On Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the immediate release of 191 inmates to help temper what she called a "volatile" situation.

The number of inmates at Rikers has fallen from around 20,000 in the 1990s to almost 6,000 today.

The vast majority are awaiting trial. They are also overwhelmingly from Black and Hispanic communities.

Perez has made return visits for advocacy work and says the jail has not improved since his release.

"It's ten times as worse," he told AFP.

In June, the DOC launched initiatives to increase staffing and safety and says it is making "every effort" to improve conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UgZoz_0c0a30s500
A view of buildings at the Rikers Island penitentiary complex taken in 2011 /AFP

Lawyers and criminologists have been calling for the prison's closure for years, citing its age and reputation for violence.

It is due to close by 2026 under a $8.7-billion proposal by de Blasio to replace it with four smaller facilities.

But he leaves office at the end of this year. Neither Perez, Martin nor Mayfield, all now justice reform campaigners, are confident it will shut. But they say it must.

"It's a cancer. It can't be fixed. It needs to be removed and cut out," said Mayfield, 59.

Comments / 8

Mike Brick
4d ago

to bad. Don't commit crimes, you will never be there. If your there you deserve it. it's not suppose to be club med.

Reply
3
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

12th inmate dies as New York City’s jail crisis intensifies

An inmate on a New York City jail barge died Wednesday after a medical emergency, the city’s Department of Correction said. It is at least the 12th death of a city inmate this year and the second this week amid what some elected officials and advocates have deemed a “humanitarian crisis” in the city’s lockups.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYT

New York state searching for new health commissioner

It's not clear yet if Zucker was pressured to resign. However, Gov. Hochul said she wanted to build a new team going forward. People on both sides of the aisle tell NewsChannel 13 they agree with Zucker's decision. "The longer this issue goes on, whether it's a disconnect or a...
COHOES, NY
bloomberglaw.com

Illinois Eyes New York Plan to Keep Parole Violators Out of Jail

Illinois to use New York’s example on technical parole violation alternatives. New York’s new law to keep minor parole offenders from returning to jail offers a roadmap for Illinois, which sends the most parolees back to prison, criminal justice advocates said. “Looking at the earlier attempts at reform that were...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Seattle Times

The jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself is crumbling

NEW YORK (AP) — Inside the notorious federal jail in Lower Manhattan, small chunks of concrete fall from the ceiling. Freezing temperatures force inmates to stuff old coronavirus face masks into vents to try to stop the cold air. One cell is off-limits because the door is now unstable –...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ncadvertiser.com

Editorial: New York's creeping surveillance state

Protecting people in road construction zones is certainly a valid public concern. So is finding ways to generate new revenue for government so that taxes don’t have to rise. But these benefits come with a price of their own — the further erosion of personal privacy. Targeted to one public...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sid Vicious
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Kathy Hochul
NY1

Mayor says Rikers will shorten intake time after latest inmate death

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced changes to how the Rikers Island prison complex will process new inmates and screen them for health issues, responding to a recent death of an inmate who spent 10 days in an intake facility. Isaabdul Karim, 42, went into medical distress after being held in...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Another inmate dies at NYC’s troubled Rikers Island jail

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say an inmate has died at New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex, bringing the troubled lockdown’s death toll to 11 this year. The city Department of Correction says 42-year-old Isaabdul Karim died at a jail infirmary just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Department officials say Karim was taken to the infirmary after he reported that he was not feeling well. He was given CPR, but he was later pronounced dead. The city medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death. Correction Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi says the death “appears to be natural.” The death came days after both Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans to improve conditions at Rikers Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Rikers Island Prison#Doc#Awol#Hispanic#Afp Lawyers#De Blasio
editorials24.com

Rikers Island prisoner dies, marking 11 inmate deaths in 2021

A Rikers Island inmate died Sunday — marking the 11th fatality at the problem-plagued Big Apple lockup this year, according to officials. The person, who has not yet been identified, died about 7:25 p.m. of “natural” causes at the island’s North Infirmary Command, which houses inmates that are receiving medical treatment, Department of Correction Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

Rikers Island Offers a Glimpse of America's Hellhole Prisons

It's well known that the United States has an unusually high share of its population behind bars. What's less frequently acknowledged is that conditions in American jails and prisons are often barbaric, subjecting prisoners to punishment far beyond the severity of their formal sentences. The crisis at New York City's Rikers Island is forcing the matter into the public spotlight, but remedying the disaster there is only the beginning of necessary reform.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
theridgewoodblog.net

A Federal Judge in New York State Has Blocked a Statewide Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers

New York NY, a federal judge in New York state blocked a statewide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers late Tuesday. Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued the mandate last month, and it was scheduled to take effect September 27. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit argue that the absence of a religious exemption violates the US Constitution, the New York State Human Rights Law, and New York City Human Rights Law. The 17 healthcare workers who filed the lawsuit have objected to the vaccine requirement on the grounds that the cell lines of aborted fetuses were used in the vaccine’s development. No major religious denomination has taken an opposing stance to vaccination, and Pope Francis has encouraged vaccination, calling it the “moral choice.” The defendants in the lawsuit have until September 22 to respond, and an additional hearing is scheduled for September 28.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
bloomberglaw.com

NYPD Can’t Remove Religious Head Coverings for Booking Photos

State law religious discrimination claim can proceed, court says. The New York Police Department must face a class action alleging its policy requiring people who are arrested to remove their religious head coverings for photographs violates the state and U.S. Constitutions, the Southern District of New York ruled Friday. Two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy