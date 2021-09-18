CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Jagged Little Pill' Producers Address Controversy, Key Changes Around Gender Non-Conforming Character

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday (Sept. 17), the show’s lead producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price posted a lengthy statement to the production’s website and social media, acknowledging missteps in how they publicly spoke about and identified Jo, a lovestruck teen dealing with religious parents, their sexuality and a souring relationship while also going on their own gender journey, which has no confirmed outcome in the show.

When Boston area audiences saw a pre-Broadway performance of the Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill in 2018, they saw actor Lauren Patten sing a powerful, showstopping rendition of the hit song “You Oughta Know,” with the young performer delivering the blistering number as a lovestruck – and gender non-conforming – teenager. When Broadway audiences saw the same show in 2019 – which reopens from the Covid pandemic shutdown on Oct. 21 at the Broadhurst Theatre – audiences again saw the scene-stealing, soon-to-be-Tony-nominated Patten in the role, but references to the character’s being nonbinary were all but gone. And on social...
