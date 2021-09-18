‘Jagged Little Pill’ Producers Address Controversy, Key Changes Around Gender Non-Conforming Character

Fighting the gender gap in the music industry is not a role that Mattel’s Barbie doll traditionally has taken on, but the company has used the iconic figure for exactly that purpose with its awesome Music-Producer doll, which it announced earlier this week. The company, which partnered with veteran songwriter-producer Ester Dean for the series, is making empowerment the primary theme for the doll too, saying it is “designed to introduce girls to an underrepresented career where women make up less than 3% of music producers and shine a light on the importance of women’s stake in the industry. “Barbie recognizes the barriers that impede girls...

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO