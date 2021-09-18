‘Jagged Little Pill’ Producers Address Controversy, Key Changes Around Gender Non-Conforming Character
On Friday (Sept. 17), the show’s lead producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price posted a lengthy statement to the production’s website and social media, acknowledging missteps in how they publicly spoke about and identified Jo, a lovestruck teen dealing with religious parents, their sexuality and a souring relationship while also going on their own gender journey, which has no confirmed outcome in the show.www.billboard.com
