The first goal for the University of Wisconsin football team’s defense Saturday will be the same as it is each week — stop the run. No. 18 UW has the best run defense in the FBS early in the season with just 33 yards allowed per game, and it has the second-best run defense over the past six years under coordinator Jim Leonhard. UW (108) trails only Alabama (106.2) in that metric during that span.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO