CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Another Mulit-Touchdown Game For Duke RB Mataeo Durant

watchstadium.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third time in three games, Duke running back Mataeo Durant ran for more than one touchdown in a game. Against Northwestern, Durant ran the ball 22 times for 102 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 4 passes for 41 yards and a score.

watchstadium.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Northwestern
Larry Brown Sports

Here is when Texans could finally trade Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have seemingly made it clear that Deshaun Watson is not part of their future plans, as the quarterback will not start in Week 1 and is expected to be a healthy scratch. A trade is viewed as inevitable, but when?. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday...
NFL
Yardbarker

Tom Brady has unexpected reaction to five-touchdown game

Few things sum up Tom Brady better than his reaction to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Buccaneers beat Atlanta 48-25, turning a three-point game into a blowout with 20 points in the fourth quarter. Brady put up an ideal line, going 24-for-36 with 276 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. Still, that wasn’t good enough for Brady, who spent part of his postgame media availability lamenting missed opportunities and suggesting he could play better.
NFL
NBC Sports

With Colts down 27-24, Jacob Eason comes in for injured Carson Wentz

The Rams have taken a 27-24 lead with just over two minutes left ini the fourth quarter. But now the Colts don’t have their starting quarterback. Carson Wentz limped off the field after he was hit by defensive tackle Aaron Donald on third-and-5 from the Los Angeles 17. Donald twisted Wentz around and it looked like the quarterback rolled his ankle on replay. Wentz had his ankle re-taped while backup Jacob Eason warmed up on the sideline.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Texans’ Deshaun Watson Decision

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered an injury and may not be available this Thursday against the Carolina Panthers. But if you think Deshaun Watson is going to return to the team and save the day, you have another thing coming. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Watson...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
AOL Corp

Baltimore Ravens Reportedly Signing Another Former Pro Bowl RB

The Baltimore Ravens made the move everyone expected them to make Thursday night. They signed veteran running back Latavius Murray. Murray is in the process of finalizing a deal with Baltimore, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He is one of four running backs the Ravens have signed in the last couple of days.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields will make his 1st NFL start Sunday when the Chicago Bears play the Browns in Cleveland

Naming rookie Justin Fields the starting quarterback for Week 3 wasn’t in the Chicago Bears’ plans, but Andy Dalton’s left knee injury forced the team’s hand. Matt Nagy took the unusual step of meeting with the media Wednesday at Halas Hall — the coach usually doesn’t speak on Wednesdays — to announce the decision three days after a 20-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier ...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
The Spun

Report: Colts’ Plan For Backup Quarterback Revealed

Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz did not practice on Wednesday with two ankle sprains suffered during a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. As of right now, the veteran QB is considered day-to-day — raising questions about who will take QB1 responsibilities if he can’t go this weekend.
NFL
247Sports

You can't spell Mataeo Durant without TD

After providing the first win for UNC-Charlotte against a Power Five team, ever, the Blue Devils needed a big showing tonight to shake off a bad start to the season. After the first offensive series for either team, it didn't look like they were going to be able to make it happen. Duke's first drive went backwards, resulting in a quick three and out, while NC A&T marched down the field and put seven points on the board to take an early lead.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Speedy 2024 RB Visiting Notre Dame for Toledo Game

Kankakee (Ill.) Bishop McNamara running back Tony Phillips may only be a sophomore in the class of 2024, but his speed has caught the attention of many schools across the country. Tennessee, Syracuse and FAU have already offered the 5-6, 170-pounder and more will surely be on the way in the coming years.
COLLEGE SPORTS
insidenu.com

Duke game week press conference notes

Ahead of their first road trip of the season, Northwestern’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald and three key contributors spoke to reporters Monday to discuss their preparation for the Duke Blue Devils and their performance against Indiana State. The Zoom connection for this week’s presser was a tad bit patchy, so some quotes will be abbreviated.
NFL
247Sports

Week Three Game Preview - Duke vs Northwestern

Duke logged their first win of the season in Week Two, enforcing their will on the North Carolina A&T Aggies to run away with a 45-17 victory and shake off the bad taste of a disappointing loss to Charlotte to open the year. Now, a new test awaits the team with their first Power Five matchup against Northwestern in Week Three, which just so happens to be the first Saturday game for the 2021 Blue Devils.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy