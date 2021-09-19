Highway Patrol: Driver flees on foot after crash, transferred to Topeka hospital after initial treatment
Formal charges are pending after a crash northeast of Emporia led to an alleged foot chase Saturday. The crash happened at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 137 southbound, or about 10 miles northeast of Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the driver, currently unnamed, took off on foot after crashing. He was apparently stopped by nearby citizens only to take off again as law enforcement approached.kvoe.com
Comments / 0