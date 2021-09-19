CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emporia, KS

Highway Patrol: Driver flees on foot after crash, transferred to Topeka hospital after initial treatment

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormal charges are pending after a crash northeast of Emporia led to an alleged foot chase Saturday. The crash happened at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 137 southbound, or about 10 miles northeast of Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the driver, currently unnamed, took off on foot after crashing. He was apparently stopped by nearby citizens only to take off again as law enforcement approached.

kvoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Bogus GOP Arizona audit confirms the obvious: Biden won

(CNN) — Donald Trump's effort to destroy confidence in America's elections suffered a serious setback late Thursday after a draft of the sham review ordered by Arizona Republicans confirmed that he had lost to President Joe Biden in the state's critical Maricopa County. But the ex-President's relentless campaign of lies took on new life as he prompted Texas to review its own vote counts -- even though he easily won the state.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Traffic
Local
Kansas Traffic
Emporia, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Traffic
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Newman Regional Health#Stormont Vail Hospital#Kvoe Com#Kvoe Social Media
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy