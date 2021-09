The age of NIL is here and Duke freshman Paolo Banchero is blazing new trails signing a deal to be the first college player in the new NBA2k. Having a character and creating content in a game has to be a huge dream for this generation of athlete especially do be able to do so before even stepping on the court as a college athlete. It should be interesting to see how NIL continues to reshape the landscape of college sports going forward but this is one of the coolest iterations I have seen.

