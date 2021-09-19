CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Northwestern vs. Duke Football Highlights (2021)

watchstadium.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwestern vs. Duke: The Blue Devils defeated Northwestern 30-23. Duke’s defense had a big performance, picking off three passes, forcing two fumbles and sacking the opposing quarterback twice.

watchstadium.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Football#American Football#Northwestern 30 23
Yardbarker

Watch: South Carolina St. vs. Clemson Football Highlight (2021)

South Carolina St. vs. Clemson: The Clemson Tigers won their home opener 49-3 over South Carolina State. After failing to score a touchdown in Week 1, Clemson scored four touchdowns in the first quarter, three of which were rushing. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei completed 14-24 for 171 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for two more touchdowns in less than three quarters of action. True freshman running back Will Shipley had eight carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Justyn Ross caught three passes for 52 yards and a touchdown, his first touchdown since the 2019 ACC Championship game.
CLEMSON, SC
TheHDRoom

North Carolina A&T vs Duke Football Live Stream: Watch Online

The Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina A&T Aggies both lost their 2021 Fall football season opener. Based on the offensive output by both teams in those loses, Duke should have the upper-hand at home in this Week 2 match-up. Kickoff for Friday night’s NC A&T and Duke football game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: Jacksonville St. vs. Florida St. Football Highlight (2021)

Jacksonville St. vs. Florida St.: FSU suffered a stunning 20-17 loss to Jacksonville State on the final play of the game. Clemson transfer Zerrick Cooper connected with Duke transfer Damon Philyaw-Johnson for a 59-yard touchdown as time expired to stun the Doak Campbell crowd. For the Seminoles, defensive end Jermaine Johnson had 11.0 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Running back Jashaun Corbin had 109 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Game time announced for Kansas football vs. Duke

The game time has been announced for Kansas football's final non-conference contest, which will be played against Duke on Sept. 25. On Monday, Kansas announced the game details for the fourth game of the season. The Jayhawks will play at Duke on Saturday, Sept. 25. Kickoff time will be 3 p.m. CT out in Durham, N.C.
KANSAS STATE
gilavalleycentral.net

Thatcher vs. Sabino highlights local football matchups

This week’s theme of local high school football matchups is “first meeting ever.” Four of the 5 local games feature teams playing for the first time ever. Sabino (2-1) at Thatcher (3-0) Last week Thatcher eked out a 14-0 win over Pima in what head coach Dan Jones called an...
SAFFORD, AZ
watchstadium.com

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett Has Record-Setting Performance vs. Western Michigan

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett had a record-setting performance in the Panthers’ disappointing 44-41 loss to Western Michigan on Saturday. Pickett put up 382 yards on 23-31 passing with 6 touchdowns while rushing 10 times for 49 yards in the loss. Enjoy Pickett’s best plays courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.
MICHIGAN STATE
watchstadium.com

Wake Forest Defense Shuts Down The Seminoles

The Wake Forest defense gave Florida State’s offense all it could handle in the Demon Deacons’ 35-14 win n Saturday. The Deacs had 6 takeaways on the day with 3 fumbles recovered and 3 interceptions. The defense was stout all day, sacking the Seminoles’ quarterbacks 3 times and holding the FSU offense to just 92 yards […]
FLORIDA STATE
watchstadium.com

UNC RB Ty Chandler Announces Himself To The ACC

North Carolina running back Ty Chandler had his best game in a Tar Heels uniform as he had a huge game in front of a home UNC crowd in a win over Virginia. On 20 carries, Chandler ran for 198 yards and two touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
watchstadium.com

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman Leads Demon Deacons Past FSU

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman had a great game as the Demon Deacons beat Florida State at home on Saturday. Hartman threw for 259 yards and 2 scores on 22-of-31 passing and ran the ball 9 times for 37 yards in the win. Check out the best plays from Sam Hartman in the big win […]
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy