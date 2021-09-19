Northwestern vs. Duke Football Highlights (2021)

South Carolina St. vs. Clemson: The Clemson Tigers won their home opener 49-3 over South Carolina State. After failing to score a touchdown in Week 1, Clemson scored four touchdowns in the first quarter, three of which were rushing. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei completed 14-24 for 171 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for two more touchdowns in less than three quarters of action. True freshman running back Will Shipley had eight carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Justyn Ross caught three passes for 52 yards and a touchdown, his first touchdown since the 2019 ACC Championship game.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO