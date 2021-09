Showtime is looking to “upend genre expectations” with new vampire drama Let the Right One In. The network on Wednesday handed a series order to the Demián Bichir-led adaptation, based on the 2004 Swedish novel and the 2008 film of the same name. Adapted by Andrew Hinderaker (Penny Dreadful, Away), the 10-episode drama centers on Mark (The Bridge‘s Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Selena: The Series’ Madison Taylor Baez), “whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire,” per the official logline. “Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go...

