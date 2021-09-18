Review: Chicago Philharmonic’s Simple Gifts
Chicago Philharmonic isn’t as much of a household name on the city’s classical scene as Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Music of the Baroque. Yet the company consistently produces excellent, at times memorable, concerts. This is a tribute to the ensemble’s savvy program selections, Scott Speck’s energetic leadership as artistic director and conductor, and this region’s huge pool of talented players.thirdcoastreview.com
