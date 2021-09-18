Review: Chicago Philharmonic’s Simple Gifts

Dating & New York , perhaps the first true romantic comedy of the roaring ’20s, very much wants to be the When Harry Met Sally for the Tiktok generation. It nearly gets there, too. Time and again, writer/director Jonah Feingold pays very clear homage to what might just be the best romcom of all time, often cribbing entire scenes from the Nora Ephron-written masterpiece and reimagining them for this millennium. If it weren’t done with such clear affection and appreciation, it would be annoying. But Feingold, here making his writing and directing debut, clearly knows from whence he came and he’s not afraid to pay his respects. That coupled with a central couple so charming they’re endlessly watchable make the film something quite modern, enjoyable and sweet, if not always profound or terribly deep.

