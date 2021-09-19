CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UA volleyball team wraps up non-conference schedule with third straight win

By Arizona Daily Star
 5 days ago

The Arizona Wildcats volleyball team finished off its third sweep in two days with a 3-0 victory over Texas Southern at the Wildcat Classic at McKale Center on Saturday. Game scores were 25-12, 25-18, 25-12. UA improved to 8-3 in finishing its non-conference schedule. Texas Southern fell to 1-11. Emery...

