Duo Beaux Arts to perform at ACTU's next Fridays at Noon

Duo Beaux Arts, the internationally renowned husband-and-wife concert piano duo of Catherine Lan and Tao Lin, will be the featured performers at the first Fridays at Noon event of the 2021-2022 season for Arts for the Community at Thomas University on Sept. 24. The concert will feature all French music for both solo and duo piano with four hands on one piano. The performance will begin at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Thomasville First United Methodist Church.