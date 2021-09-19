Hong Kong's First 'Patriots-Only' Election Kicks Off
HONG KONG — About 4,900 Hong Kong residents from mostly pro-establishment circles are to vote on Sunday for candidates vetted as loyal to Beijing, who will in turn pick the city's next China-backed leader. Pro-democracy candidates are almost absent from Hong Kong's first election since Beijing overhauled the city's electoral...
HONG KONG — Cancellation of a September concert by politically outspoken pro-democracy pop singer Denise Ho by a government-sponsored venue here has sparked fears of a widespread crackdown on artists under Hong Kong’s extensive national security law. The move is seen as one of the first such actions against an...
TAIPEI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China is an "arch criminal" intent on bullying Taiwan and has no right to oppose or comment on its bid to join a pan-Pacific trade pact, Taiwan's government said in an escalating war of words over Taipei and Beijing's decision to apply. Chinese-claimed Taiwan said...
SAN FRANCISCO — China is closely eyeing Australia’s growing military capability with concern. “As Australia distances itself from China, China feels it’s (Australia) getting closer to the U.S. So, all this running-dog sentiment will surface,” said Oh Ei Sun, senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs. Running dog refers to a servile follower.
CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Joe Biden continues to defend Taiwan, a top Chinese diplomat says. Beijing's former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country's long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the region.
A prominent rights campaigner said Thursday Britain had warned him and other Beijing critics to avoid travel to countries that have an extradition agreement with China because of Hong Kong's national security law.
China is remoulding Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image, armed with a national security law that has outlawed much dissent and crushed its democracy movement.
Beijing claims universal jurisdiction for the security law, meaning it can pursue anyone, regardless of their nationality or location, for perceived offences.
Bill Browder, a US-born British citizen who has campaigned for international sanctions against various countries, said he was recently warned by Britain's Foreign Office that Beijing might target him and other activists if they travelled to countries willing to send suspects to China.
China voiced opposition on Thursday to Taiwan joining a major trans-Pacific trade deal as it flew 24 planes including two nuclear-capable bombers into the self-ruled island's air defence zone, the biggest incursion in weeks, Taiwanese officials said. On the same day, Taiwanese officials said 24 Chinese planes -- including 18 fighter jets and two nuclear-capable bombers -- crossed into the island's air defence identification zone.
Hong Kong has had its first taste of the remodeled electoral system that China designed for the city. As an exercise in competitive politics, Sunday’s vote had all the suspense and spontaneity of a Soviet military parade, though with fewer people. All the same, Beijing has reason to be satisfied with the outcome.
HONG KONG (AP) — The 1,500-member panel that picks Hong Kong’s next leader will have only one opposition-leaning member, according to results from a tightly controlled selection process amid a crackdown on dissent in the city. On Sunday, select Hong Kong residents voted for members of the Election Committee that will choose the city’s leader and nearly half of the legislature in the first polls following reforms aimed at ensuring that candidates are loyal to Beijing. Separately, Hong Kong national security police arrested three student members of one of the city’s last remaining pro-democracy political organizations on suspicion of conspiracy to incite subversion.
Only one opposition-leaning candidate has been elected alongside 1,499 pro-Beijing candidates in Hong Kong’s Election Commission on Monday in the city’s first poll since the reforms meant to ensure candidates chosen are vetted as loyal to Beijing.The results were expected by midnight on Sunday but were delayed by several hours due to problems with the ballot verification process, said the authorities, adding that it was probably the incorrect filing of the paperwork by the officials that led to the delays."After improving the electoral system, the new Election Committee consists of a number of subsectors and is broadly representative,"...
Chinese President Xi Jinping is making the most audacious geopolitical bet of the 21st century. For China, that bet has many faces: a rapid rollback of economic liberalization, a crackdown on individual freedoms, an escalation of global influence efforts and military buildup. At the same time, President Xi has launched...
The Hong Kong elite has formed a new powerful ‘Patriots Only’ committee. Under a new “patriots only” system imposed by Beijing, Hong Kong’s political elite began picking a strong committee on Sunday that will determine the city’s future leader and nearly half of the legislature. The financial capital has never...
Electoral laws were amended in May to ensure only ‘patriots’ loyal to China will rule the city. Select Hong Kong residents have voted for members of the Election Committee that will choose the city’s leader in the first polls following reforms meant to ensure candidates with Beijing loyalty. The Election...
-- Observers believe the Election Committee will have broad representation and balanced public participation which can better reflect the voice of the majority of Hong Kong residents and respond to their demands. -- Improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has plugged the institutional loophole...
As dozens of pro-China lawmakers in Hong Kong’s legislature stood up in May to heap praise on a bill giving Beijing an effective veto over candidates in the city’s elections, only one legislator condemned the move. “Cronyism will be the primary prerequisite for this election,” said Cheng Chung-tai, by then...
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Two dozen democratically-elected politicians swore loyalty to Hong Kong on Friday under a new patriotic law, but some opposition councillors may face disqualification if their oaths are judged insincere. The government enacted a law earlier this year that tightened patriotic loyalty tests by forcing all civil...
