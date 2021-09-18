CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

FINAL: No. 6 Clemson 14, Georgia Tech 8

clemsonsportstalk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Players' Lounge: "I just love the combination of athletics and academics here" Bryan Bresee on roommate D.J. Uiagalelei: 'My job is just to be his friend'. Clemson is attempting to win a 30th consecutive home game to extend its school record for both the longest home winning streak and longest home unbeaten streak in school history (as well as extend the nation’s longest active home winning streak). Of the 135 players on Clemson’s 2021 roster, 130 have never experienced a home loss in their Clemson careers. Five sixth-year “super seniors” on Clemson’s 2021 roster were on the 2016 team that recovered from a home loss to Pitt by winning the national championship that season.

clemsonsportstalk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
clemsonsportstalk.com

Lyn-J Dixon to transfer, Tyler Davis out for extended period

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising! Support a 100% Clemson-owned business. Tonight during Dabo Swinney’s radio show two major developments took place as Clemson will head to Raleigh minus two significant veterans. First, Swinney noted that defensive...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
tigernet.com

On This Date: 2002 Clemson- 24 Georgia Tech- 19

Eric Sampson's interception deep in Tiger territory with just over a minute left thwarted a potential game-winning score and sealed a 24-19 victory for Clemson before 78,000 fans at Death Valley on Saturday. The rain poured down at kickoff, but the Tiger offense was not bothered by the conditions early....
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Home Game#American Football#The Cst Staff
clemsonsportstalk.com

They Said It: Uiagalelei, Bresee, Shipley

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising! Support a 100% Clemson-owned business. To continue reading, you must be a Clemson Sports Talk Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

Clemson vs. Boston College set for evening kickoff

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 2. Virginia at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced) Saturday, Oct. 2. Duke at North Carolina, Noon, ESPN2. Pitt at Georgia Tech, Noon, ACC Network. Louisville at Wake Forest,...
GREENSBORO, NC
fromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Football: Advanced Stats Preview - GT vs. Clemson

Saturday afternoon in Death Valley pits together two teams who have not gotten off to the starts they wanted in 2021. Clemson’s defense under Brent Venables looks as formidable as ever, but the offense has looked glitchy after enjoying the worry-free life of having Deshaun Watson or Trevor Lawrence start at quarterback for 6 of the past 7 years. D.J. Uiagalelei (hereafter, DJU) boasts outstanding talent but is not a finished product. On the flip-side, Georgia Tech fans have ridden the roller coaster of a Jeff Sims injury, a brutal loss, and an outstanding follow-up performance from Jordan Yates, while entering Saturday without knowing who will start at QB. (The social media tea leaves seem to be pointing towards Sims.)
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
clemsonsportstalk.com

Dabo Swinney: 'There's gonna be a lot of things on tape that we got to clean up'

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising! Support a 100% Clemson-owned business. "Unbelievable effort by our guys-- tremendous heart. We're getting better, but we're still a work in progress. Tonight was an incredibly strange game-- unbelievable situations that came up in the game. Offensively, they absolutely lined up in nothing that we prepared for. They decided that they were going to just play all odd-Double Cloud, play corners up, play overhangs, and make us go everything in between the tackles and give us the opportunity there to do that and just not let us have the big play."
CLEMSON, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

Elliott: 'Everybody likes' backup quarterback, backup offensive coordinator

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising! Support a 100% Clemson-owned business. On the film evaluation from the Georgia Tech game:. "It was a strange game. It's one of the first where I've been a part of where...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

Tigers Down Pitt in ACC Opener

CLEMSON, S.C. – In its first ACC match of the season, the Clemson women’s soccer team (6-2, 1-0 ACC) capitalized on opportunities and played consistent defense all match long to solidify a 2-0 win over Pittsburgh (7-2, 0-1 ACC) on Thursday night at Historic Riggs Field. Junior Hal Hershfelt scored...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

Bentley, Shipley Earn ACC Weekly Honors

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that linebacker LaVonta Bentley (Linebacker of the Week) and running back Will Shipley (Rookie of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 14-8 win against Georgia Tech on Saturday. Clemson has now earned...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

No. 2 Clemson Falls to UNCG 3-1 for its First Loss of 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The No. 2 Clemson men’s soccer team (7-1, 2-0 ACC) dropped its first result of the 2021 season on Tuesday night at a rainy UNCG Soccer Stadium in a 3-1 loss to UNC Greensboro (5-2-1, 0-0 SoCon). Prior to the match, the Tigers had shutout six straight opponents and were outscoring their matchup by a score of 25-1 on the year.
GREENSBORO, NC
clemsonsportstalk.com

Clemson QB Woodrow Dantzler Dazzles Versus NC State | ACC Elite Performances

Clemson quarterback Woodrow "Woody" Dantzler came to Raleigh to face the Wolfpack in 2011 with bad intentions. He led the #16 Tigers to a thrilling 45-37 victory, stuffing the stat sheet in the process. Dantzler passed for 333 yards, rushed for a whopping 184 yards, and crossed the goal line six times. His 517 total yards rank 12th all-time in the history of the conference. It was truly a remarkable performance that Clemson fans, and college football fans alike will never forget. Relive his splendor right here!
CLEMSON, SC
yourcentralvalley.com

Bulldogs win wild game in Pasadena, beat No. 13 UCLA

PASADENA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Well, that was entertaining. Behind 455 passing yards from quarterback Jake Haener and 136 rushing yards from running back Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State came from behind to beat No. 13 UCLA at the Rose Bowl, 40-37. The Bulldogs led for most of this game, but they...
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy