This is a sure sign of fall, boxelder bugs on the south side of your house! I don't think I had seen boxelder bugs this year, until a couple days ago. They were all over the brick on the south side of KDHL studios. I even saw them on the south side of my tractor out at the farm. They can sure get irritating if you leave the cab door open and they get inside! While boxelder bogs are a nuisance they are a little unusual. They really do not cause any damage. They do not even bite you!

ANIMALS ・ 5 HOURS AGO