Chicago, IL

Dogs, Humans Turn Out At Montrose Harbor For PAWS Chicago 5K

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iIlYA_0c0ZnYAe00

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dogs and their humans took to Montrose Harbor on Saturday for the annual PAWS Chicago 5K .

We were out early on Saturday morning to see all the pups dragging their owners out for a great cause.

The event raises money for PAWS Chicago, their shelters, and their hospital for rescued pets.

PAWS notes that it is the largest dog-friendly charity event in Chicago, and an opportunity to give animals a second chance at happiness.

Comments / 0

 

CBS Chicago

