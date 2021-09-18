Dogs, Humans Turn Out At Montrose Harbor For PAWS Chicago 5K

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dogs and their humans took to Montrose Harbor on Saturday for the annual PAWS Chicago 5K .

We were out early on Saturday morning to see all the pups dragging their owners out for a great cause.

The event raises money for PAWS Chicago, their shelters, and their hospital for rescued pets.

PAWS notes that it is the largest dog-friendly charity event in Chicago, and an opportunity to give animals a second chance at happiness.