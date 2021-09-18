CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Sens rookies come from behind in third to beat Montreal

NHL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith fans returning to Canadian Tire Centre, the Ottawa Senators' rookies beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Saturday afternoon. Cole Reinhardt, Matthew Wedman, Max Guenette and Mark Kastelic scored for Ottawa. In goal, Mads Sogaard played the first two periods while Leevi Merilainen got the third frame. Joe Vrbetic started between...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks say the team is fully vaccinated as training camp opens. ‘It’s just a sign of the players’ commitment to try to be safe,’ Stan Bowman says.

The Chicago Blackhawks will enter the season with all of their players fully vaccinated, president of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman said Thursday. “Certainly it shows the commitment of the players but also just from a more practical standpoint,” Bowman said before the start of training camp at Fifth Third Arena. “It’s pretty challenging if you have players that aren’t ...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Pinto
Person
Troy Mann
chatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens announce 27-player development camp roster

For the first time since 2019, the Montreal Canadiens will be hosting a rookie camp in Brossard, Quebec. The event runs from September 15-21, and gives the player development staff a chance to see the prospects in various testing situations and scrimmages. It will be the first chance not only to bring in many of the selections from the 2021 NHL Draft, but the 2020 class as well.
NHL
chatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: Can a Rookie Steal a Spot on the Habs Blue Line?

LAVAL, QC - DECEMBER 10: Josh Brook. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) The Montreal Canadiens have five of their six defenseman slots are already set. Jeff Petry, David Savard, Alexander Romanov, Ben Chiarot, and Joel Edmundson all figure to play big roles for the team this coming season. There is...
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Several Interesting Players Invited to Tryout at Habs Rookie Camp

The Montreal Canadiens 2021 season went well into July, but the new season is nearly upon us already. The 2021-22 campaign doesn’t officially begin until the puck drops on October 13, but the buildup to that game will start later this week. The Habs prospects will take part in the annual rookie camp starting on Wednesday and the main training camp follows a week later.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#Sens#The Ottawa Senators#The Montreal Canadiens#Qc
ABC7 Chicago

CF Montreal cashes in on chances to beat Chicago Fire

CF Montreal continued their run of success in a bid for a playoff spot with a 2-0 win against the visiting Chicago Fire FC on Sunday. Montreal (10-8-7, 37 points) won its second straight and is 4-1-2 in its past seven games. Chicago (6-14-5, 23 points) has lost three in a row -- all by shutout.
MLS
Derrick

Romell Quioto, Montreal beat short-handed Orlando City 4-3

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Romell Quioto had a goal and two assists and Montreal beat short-handed Orlando City 4-2 on Wednesday night. Montreal (9-8-7) snapped a seven-game road losing streak. Orlando (10-6-8) had won three in a row against Montreal — all shutouts.
ORLANDO, FL
mainstreet-nashville.com

Analysis: Thor scores to beat Montreal

Saturday’s match against CF Montreal was always a winnable match, even though Nashville SC had drawn them at home both of the previous meetings this season. The question was whether being on the road would affect the outcome. Despite the form in which the Boys in Gold have played this...
MLS
NHL

Bowman on start of training camp

NHL.com is the official web site of the National Hockey League. NHL, the NHL Shield, the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup, the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo, the Stanley Cup Final logo, Center Ice name and logo, NHL Conference logos, NHL Winter Classic name, and The Biggest Assist Happens Off The Ice are registered trademarks and Stanley Cup Qualifiers name and logo, NHL.TV, Vintage Hockey word mark and logo, The Game Lives Where You Do, NHL Winter Classic logo, NHL Heritage Classic name and logo, NHL Stadium Series name and logo, NHL All-Star logo, NHL Face-Off name and logo, NHL. TV, NHL Premium, NHL After Dark, NHL GameCenter, NHL GameCenter LIVE, NHL Network name and logo, NHL Tonight name and logo, On The Fly, NHL Network Showdown name and logo, NHL Awards name and logo, NHL Draft name and logo, NHL Mascots, Hockey Fights Cancer, Because It's The Cup, NHL Green name and logo, NHL Vault, Hockey Is For Everyone, NHL Thanksgiving Showdown name and logo, NHL Centennial Classic name and logo, NHL Centennial Season logo, NHL100 Classic name and logo, NHL Global Series name and logo, NHL China Games name and logo, NHL Power Players name and logo, NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe name and logo, and Don't Miss A Moment are trademarks of the National Hockey League. All NHL logos and marks and NHL team logos and marks depicted herein are the property of the NHL and the respective teams and may not be reproduced without the prior written consent of NHL Enterprises, L.P. © NHL 2021. All Rights Reserved. All NHL team jerseys customized with NHL players' names and numbers are officially licensed by the NHL and the NHLPA. The Zamboni word mark and configuration of the Zamboni ice resurfacing machine are registered trademarks of Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc.© Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Any other third party trademarks or copyrights are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Ottawa Senators: 5 Takeaways From Rookie Games Versus Montreal

The Senators were able to walk away with consecutive 4-3 victories over the rival Canadiens. There was plenty to learn over the 120 minutes of hockey that we were fortunate to have been able to watch over the past weekend, the Senators’ rookies gave fans plenty to be excited about.
NHL
NHL

TRAINING CAMP UPDATE - 23.09.21

The first on-ice sessions of the Flames' 2021 training camp are in the books. With the roster split into three groups to start, young players partook in a development session at 9:00 AM while Groups 2 and 3 held full skates at 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM. Group 2 contains...
NHL
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers To Start Season As Stanley Cup Contenders

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s hockey time in South Florida and perhaps the beginning of the most anticipated season in franchise history. Bottom line, the Cats are Stanley Cup contenders. With their homegrown stars returning, Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau, Aaron Ekblad, MacKenzie Weegar, and solid players up and down the lineup the Panthers have a chance to make big noise in the NHL. Of course, they can’t take anything for granted as the division and conference are both loaded and two or three very good teams will miss the playoffs. The first goal is to get into the postseason. No easy task...
NHL
NHL

Isles Day to Day: 2021 Training Camp Opens

Groups and notes as the Islanders kicked off their 2021-22 training camp on Thursday. The New York Islanders kicked off their 2021-22 training camp on Thursday, taking the ice for the first time this season at Northwell Health Ice Center. This year's camp will feature 57 players (32 forwards, 18 defensemen and seven goaltenders) and six preseason games, including three at Bridgeport's Webster Bank Arena before the season starts on Oct. 14.
NHL
NHL

'IT'S A HUGE YEAR'

Matthew Tkachuk sets his sights on coming out the gates flying and having a big season. Matthew Tkachuk rarely misses the mark. Whether it's cleaning up a loose puck in the blue paint, dazzling the crowd with a splendid show of dipsy-doddle, or stepping to the podium and offering a candid look into his competitive thought process, he's always on point.
NHL
NHL

Blackhawks season preview: Toews return boosts center depth

Fleury, Jones bring veteran experience, bolster goaltending, defense. The 2021-22 NHL season starts Oct. 12. With training camps opening this week, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy