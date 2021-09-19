Avoid These Drinks If You Want To Prevent Aging
If you’re like most people, you probably drink quite a bit of soda, tea, and coffee every day. Most of these beverages contain calories, which runners tend to burn off in a shorter amount of time than other people do. However, not all drinks are created equal when it comes to health and longevity. There are several popular drinks that, when consumed regularly over the course of an adult’s lifetime, can accelerate the aging of the body and tissues. These drinks are not necessarily bad for us, but you should not drink them in excess.www.healththoroughfare.com
Comments / 0