Avoid These Drinks If You Want To Prevent Aging

24 September is Heritage Day! What better way to celebrate than with a local-and-lekker South African drink … but do you know your amasi from your witblits?. This South African tipple has its roots with the Pedi people. As the story goes, when the Dutch settlers arrived in what was then the Transvaal in the 1800s, Chief Mampuru introduced them to a fruity drink with a bit of a kick to it, owing to natural fermentation. The pioneers, familiar with stronger spirits, saw its potential and distilled it, naming the resulting fiery fruit brandy “mampoer” in the chief’s honour. Although generally made from peaches, mampoer is produced from other fruits as well, with an ABV of 50% and above.

