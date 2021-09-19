REVIEW: Visit FIVE Restaurants in ONE Night At This Special Dining Experience Near Disney World!

Did you know there are roughly 150 dining options spread throughout Walt Disney World property? Between Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, the many Disney Resorts, and even Disney water parks – there is no shortage of food and drinks to satisfy any cuisine your tastebuds are seeking. One of the most common Disney fan debates is which Disney restaurant is the best of the best, and which restaurant do you find yourself never caring to try again. The best part is there is no right answer as it really depends on what you’re looking for in flavor, atmosphere, budget, and convenience. As much as we recommend staying in the “Disney bubble” when it comes to food, there is one Universal Orlando Resort restaurant that we genuinely love and wish Disney World had it!

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO