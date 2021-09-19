Widespread voting irregularities mar second day of Russian elections
MOSCOW — The second day of Russia's parliamentary elections on Saturday has already been overshadowed by widespread allegations of fraud, voter coercion and ballot stuffing. So far 137 complaints of voter coercion have been received from all over Russia, according to electoral commission director Ella Pamfilova. Voters have also reportedly been put under pressure to vote in a certain way when using the new online voting procedure.www.mdjonline.com
