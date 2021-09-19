CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Widespread voting irregularities mar second day of Russian elections

By Ulf Mauder, dpa
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW — The second day of Russia's parliamentary elections on Saturday has already been overshadowed by widespread allegations of fraud, voter coercion and ballot stuffing. So far 137 complaints of voter coercion have been received from all over Russia, according to electoral commission director Ella Pamfilova. Voters have also reportedly been put under pressure to vote in a certain way when using the new online voting procedure.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pro-Kremlin party officially handed supermajority in Duma

Russian election authorities on Friday officially announced the final results of last week's parliamentary vote, in which the Kremlin s party retained its supermajority amid widespread reports of violations and incidents of voter fraud. Russia's Central Election Commission has declared the election of the new parliament, or the State Duma “conclusive and valid," commission chair Ella Pamfilova said. The results gave United Russia 49.8% of the vote for the 225 seats apportioned by parties. Another 225 lawmakers are chosen directly by voters, and United Russia candidates won 198 of those races. In all, the Kremlin-backed party, which has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ella Pamfilova
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

Candidates clash in last TV debate before German election

The three candidates hoping to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor, and the four leaders of the other parties currently in parliament, clashed Thursday over a variety of topics in the last televised debate before Sunday's election.Unlike previous debates that repeatedly focused on climate change, poverty and other domestic topics, the candidates discussed foreign policy issues for the first time, too.Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats who is currently Germany’s finance minister, said closer cooperation within Europe is needed but that at the same time the EU needs to continue to work closely together with the United...
ELECTIONS
kfgo.com

German election race tightens three days before vote

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German election race heated up on Thursday as the lead of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) over Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives narrowed to just four points, three days before the federal election. The SPD, whose candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz is currently vice chancellor and finance...
ELECTIONS
The Jewish Press

Ukraine Passes Legislation Effectively Outlawing Anti-Semitism

Ukraine’s parliament passed a law Wednesday defining and banning anti-Semitism. The bill was approved by 283 votes, pending approval by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to enter into force. “The lack of a clear definition of anti-Semitism in the Ukrainian legislation does not allow for the proper classification of crimes committed...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Russia#Online Voting#Russian
Reuters

U.S., Russian military chiefs meet in Helsinki for six hours

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The top U.S. military officers from United States and Russia held six hours of talks in Helsinki on Wednesday, in the first face-to-face meeting between them since 2019 as both nations adjust to the U.S. pullout and Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. General Mark Milley, chairman...
POLITICS
AFP

Russian opposition politician loses vote marred by doppelgangers

A Russian opposition politician lost weekend elections to a Kremlin-aligned opponent after spoiler candidates in the country's second city Saint Petersburg changed their names and even appearances to resemble him. Ahead of the vote, the case of Boris Vishnevsky made headlines after he claimed that two other candidates had changed their names and appearance in an update on the common tactic of nominating a "double" to split the vote and deliver victory to another candidate. 
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russian election: United Russia on course for landslide victory as Communists contest vote

Russia’s 2021 legislative elections look to be ending with a landslide win for the Kremlin’s United Russia party and the prospect of protests amid evidence of mass electoral fraud.With 98 per cent of votes counted, United Russia is projected a constitutional majority in parliament. But it achieved that result on the back of a suspiciously high 49.79 popular vote — and after massively delayed results on e-voting in Moscow, which turned a number of constituencies back towards the Kremlin.The Communist party, which came a strong second even in official voting, with 19.5 percent of the vote, is refusing to accept the e-voting results. Valery Rashkin, the head of the Moscow party, has announced a protest at the capital’s central square at 7pm tonight, Monday.The Kremlin meanwhile has congratulated election officials for overseeing a “positive electoral process.” Vladimir Putin prioritised the “competitiveness, transparency and honesty of elections,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
ELECTIONS
Public Radio International PRI

Russian Duma elections

As expected, the pro-Putin United Russia party has emerged as the winner in parliamentary elections. Russian opposition parties said the vote was neither free nor fair. But as The World's Daniel Ofman reports, the Russian president's popularity appears to be slipping.
POLITICS
The Independent

Reported voting violations mar Russia elections

Russia’s three-day parliamentary elections over the weekend were marred by allegations of widespread electoral fraud, including ballot box stuffing and threats against election observers, in favour of President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party. Video shows an opposition candidate surrounded by police as the person filming shouts: “They are strangling him.”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Google, Apple Block Voting App for Russian Opposition Party on Election Day

Apple and Google removed an application for Russia’s opposition party from their online stores on Friday, just hours before the country’s voters headed to the polls. The “Navalny” app, created by associates of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, aimed to help voters determine which candidates in the country’s 225 electoral districts were most likely to defeat those affiliated with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia Party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy