Mississippi State was absolutely hosed at the end of a narrow loss at Memphis on Saturday. The kicker? It was a game officiated by an SEC crew. That didn’t stop the Bulldogs from being on the wrong end of a punt-return TD where Memphis had 2 players wearing No. 4 jerseys on the field. It also didn’t stop the Bulldogs from having a penalty called on them after review — something that doesn’t seem to be allowed by the rules of replay.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO