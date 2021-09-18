CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty stay alive in playoff hunt

By The Associated Press
huntingdondailynews.com
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 24 points, Sabrina Ionescu added 22 and the New York Liberty keep alive their playoff hopes with a 91-80 victory over the Washington Mystics on Friday night. The Liberty (12-20) need Washington to lose to Minnesota on Sunday and have Los Angeles lose...

The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
AllPacers

He Once Blew In The Ear Of LeBron James And Now This Former Los Angeles Lakers And Indiana Pacers Star Reportedly Worked Out For The Dallas Mavericks On Thursday

According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of the Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks held a workout for three players on Thursday (see Tweet below from Charania). The three players according to Charania and Krawczynski were Isaiah Thomas, Lance Stephenson and Monta Ellis. Ironically, both Ellis and Stephenson played for the...
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers News: Zion Williamson Believes LeBron James Should Be Rated 99 Overall In NBA 2K22

For the NBA 2K22 edition, there are four players tied for the top spot overall as LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks all have a rating of 96. But one of the league's brightest young stars believes that is doing a disservice to James.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Tupac Watched His Final NBA Game Between Lakers And 72-10 Bulls: Three GOATs Were In The Arena That Night

Many fans will have a different opinion, but a wide majority of people believe that Tupac Shakur was the greatest rapper to have ever lived. After all, he had everything that a global superstar needed to have to achieve the greatest success. He had the voice, the sound, and the image that transcended boundaries worldwide. There was a point where everyone and their mother knew who Tupac Shakur was, even if they did not listen to rap or hip-hop music.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Acquire Simmons For 6 Players

It's not a secret that Ben Simmons will likely be moved before the start of the 2021/22 NBA season. The 3-time All-Star has yet to show up for training camp, and things are not right in Philadelphia. It seems like the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will not be the key to delivering a championship to the City of Brotherly Love.
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names 1 Possible Destination For Ben Simmons

The relationship between the Philadelphia 76ers and All-Star point guard Ben Simmons hit a breaking point earlier this week. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the 25-year-old won’t attend the Sixers’ upcoming training camp and intends to never play another game for the team. A trade has long...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Rosas, Timberwolves, Gupta, Russell, Simmons, Noel

The primary reason for the dismissal of Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas was due to “performance reasons,” one high-ranking Timberwolves source told Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. However, Rosas also had a “consensual intimate relationship” with another member of the organization, which made others within...
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Sign Garrison Mathews To Training Camp Roster

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have added yet another guard to its training camp roster. Boston has reportedly signed free agent Garrison Mathews to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, according to Shams Charania. The move comes a short time after the Celtics reportedly invited former Chicago Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono to training camp, which gets underway next week. Brad Stevens seems determined to bring in every available guard ahead of camp to boost competition on the floor. Mathews, 24, spent the last two seasons with the Washington Wizards. He appeared in 82 games for the Wizards, including 24 starts last season. The 6-foot-5 guard hit 41 percent of his shots and 38.9 percent from three-point range during his career, averaging 5.5 points. Bringing in Mathews puts Boston’s training camp roster at 21, which is one over the NBA’s maximum. There is reportedly a chance that Luke Kornet will not be back in Boston, since the big man has yet to sign his Exhibit 10 deal with the team. Mathews would be eligible for a two-way deal with the Celtics, who currently has a pretty crowded depth chart at guard.
NBA
Birmingham Star

Sparks keep WNBA playoff hopes alive, beat Atlanta

Brittney Sykes scored 17 points Thursday night, leading four players in double figures as the Los Angeles Sparks kept their WNBA playoff hopes alive with a 74-68 win over the Atlanta Dream in College Park, Ga. Nneka Ogwumike added a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double for Los Angeles (12-19), while Te'a Cooper...
ATLANTA, GA
chatsports.com

Liberty look for season sweep — and playoff help — vs. Wings

Free falling. The New York Liberty put forth another good effort, but couldn’t bring it all the way home and lost another one, this time to the Seattle Storm on Thursday night. It was the team’s sixth straight loss and they are barely holding on to their playoff spot. No time to despair tho.
SEATTLE, WA

