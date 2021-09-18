Liberty stay alive in playoff hunt

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have added yet another guard to its training camp roster. Boston has reportedly signed free agent Garrison Mathews to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, according to Shams Charania. The move comes a short time after the Celtics reportedly invited former Chicago Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono to training camp, which gets underway next week. Brad Stevens seems determined to bring in every available guard ahead of camp to boost competition on the floor. Mathews, 24, spent the last two seasons with the Washington Wizards. He appeared in 82 games for the Wizards, including 24 starts last season. The 6-foot-5 guard hit 41 percent of his shots and 38.9 percent from three-point range during his career, averaging 5.5 points. Bringing in Mathews puts Boston’s training camp roster at 21, which is one over the NBA’s maximum. There is reportedly a chance that Luke Kornet will not be back in Boston, since the big man has yet to sign his Exhibit 10 deal with the team. Mathews would be eligible for a two-way deal with the Celtics, who currently has a pretty crowded depth chart at guard.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO