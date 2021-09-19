Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-18 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Norfolk, east central Worcester and central Middlesex Counties through 930 PM EDT At 827 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Harvard, or 10 miles east of Leominster, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Newton, Framingham, Waltham, Marlborough, Natick, Needham, Wellesley, Acton, Hudson, Concord, Sudbury, Ashland, Holliston, Wayland, Medway, Medfield, Weston, Groton, Maynard and Lunenburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
