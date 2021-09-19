CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middlesex County, MA

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Norfolk, east central Worcester and central Middlesex Counties through 930 PM EDT At 827 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Harvard, or 10 miles east of Leominster, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Newton, Framingham, Waltham, Marlborough, Natick, Needham, Wellesley, Acton, Hudson, Concord, Sudbury, Ashland, Holliston, Wayland, Medway, Medfield, Weston, Groton, Maynard and Lunenburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Bogus GOP Arizona audit confirms the obvious: Biden won

(CNN) — Donald Trump's effort to destroy confidence in America's elections suffered a serious setback late Thursday after a draft of the sham review ordered by Arizona Republicans confirmed that he had lost to President Joe Biden in the state's critical Maricopa County. But the ex-President's relentless campaign of lies took on new life as he prompted Texas to review its own vote counts -- even though he easily won the state.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Groton, MA
City
Harvard, MA
County
Worcester County, MA
City
Lunenburg, MA
County
Middlesex County, MA
City
Wellesley, MA
City
Worcester, MA
City
Needham, MA
City
Leominster, MA
City
Waltham, MA
City
Norfolk, MA
City
Ashland, MA
City
Sudbury, MA
City
Natick, MA
City
Medway, MA
City
Medfield, MA
City
Acton, MA
City
Framingham, MA
City
Wayland, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy