Holland traveled to Reeths-Puffer on Wednesday for an OK Green conference match. The Dutch prevailed, beating Reeths-Puffer 8-0. Senior and #3 doubles player, Tennessee Miller, thought the team played well. “It was a great team win, especially bouncing back after Monday”. Holland coach, Kyle Kreps, agreed. “I was very pleased with how we played today. The guys came out with a little more energy and it showed in our play.” Holland is now 4-0 in conference play and 12-2 overall. The Dutch will next be in action on Saturday at the Tiger Teusink Courts.

TENNIS ・ 9 DAYS AGO