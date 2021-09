TOPEKA - A Minneapolis entity is among five in Kansas to receive funds from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Swisher Properties LC, of Minneapolis, will use a $20,000 USDA grant to help purchase and install a 30.78 kilowatt rooftop solar array. The project is estimated to replace 44,760 kilowatt hours per year. This equates to 89.93 percent of its energy usage and is enough energy to power four homes.

MINNEAPOLIS, KS ・ 14 DAYS AGO