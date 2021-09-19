CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The 10 Most Convincing Movie Accents

By Claire Epting
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A great film actor fully commits to his or her role, right down to their physicality, mannerisms, and of course, the way they speak. While many of today’s most recognized actors hail from all over the world, quite a few have had career-making turns playing foreign roles. That is, characters who have a different accent than the one the actor speaks in naturally, off-camera. In these cases, an authentic dialect is a key element that can make or break a performance. And while there have been several cases where an actor’s accent misses the mark, there are many others where the actor accurately represents his or her character’s dialect on screen.

965kvki.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

The most anticipated fall movies of 2021

Fall is a big time for movies. It's about this time every year that award season kicks off, which means theaters and streamers are absolutely stuffed with high-quality dramas that will vie for Oscars, Golden Globes and more in the coming months. That doesn't mean that movies with more commercial...
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Kate'

“Kate” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. In this Netflix thriller, Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays a ruthless assassin who gets fatally poisoned and spends her final 24 hours seeking revenge on the people responsible. The film was released on the platform on Sept. 10.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

10 of the Most Memorable Final Fights in Superhero Movies

In almost every superhero movie there’s at least one memorable fight that takes place in which the hero gets one up on the villain, or the villain proves how utterly ruthless they are by taking the hero to the limit and beyond. But the final fights in a lot of superhero movies are where the hero proves that they’re either smarter, tougher, or more willing and capable of going the distance than the villain realized. In some cases, this is when the hero might actually break their own code and decide to finally end the villain in a way that will ensure that they won’t be coming back for another round. But in some cases, it’s simply the final fight between hero and villain that offers up what fans have been waiting for since the final clash in a movie is meant to solve more than a few things and make the entire thing make sense.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accents
tasteofcinema.com

The 10 Most Entertaining Movies With Bad Critical Reviews

6. The Boondock Saints (Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 28%) Whether loved or hated, The Boondock Saints is an unapologetic and intriguingly crass work of entertainment. The story takes place in the crime-filled streets of Boston. Two Irish Catholic brothers Conner (Sean Patrick Flanery) and Murphy (Norman Reedus) feel summoned by their faith to purify their hometown of evil with their own version of vigilante justice. As they kill a multitude of notorious baddies, they become heroes in their community. However, Paul Smecker (Willem Dafoe), an oddball FBI agent, is not amused by the brothers’ actions and begins closing in on their trail.
MOVIES
New York Post

‘Cry Macho’ review: Clint Eastwood’s most charming movie in years

Running time: 104 Min. Rated: PG-13 (Language) In theaters and on HBO Max. At 91, Clint Eastwood throws a punch, rides a horse and hurls an annoying teenager out of his truck. Aging goals!. “Cry Macho,” Eastwood’s latest, is a Western set in 1979, and you might swear it was...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
tasteofcinema.com

The 15 Most Atmospheric Horror Movies of All Time

8. Blood and Black Lace (1964) Nobody knew how to make an atmospheric horror movie better than the Italians – three masters in particular, all of whom, naturally, make an appearance on this list. We’ve already covered Lucio Fulci and now it’s time to talk about his greatest contemporary compatriot:...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

There’s a Monster in My Basket: Six More of the Most Unique Movie Monsters!

Last week, we shared a list of Six of the Most Unique Movie Monsters that were created exclusively for the big screen. While these beasts were carefully chosen according to originality and the quality of the special effects used to bring them to life, there are just so many great creature-features out there that it’s hard to stop at a meager six.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why The Amazing Spiderman Movies Failed To Connect With Most Audiences

Despite the financial success of Spiderman 3, the sequel was canceled due to creative differences. Instead, Sony opted to start from scratch and five years later, The Amazing Spiderman was born. This time, Andrew Garfield played the role of Peter Parker, with Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy and Sally Field as Aunt May. The reboot made a solid return of $757.9 million, though the reviews of the popular web-slinger were a far cry from the high praise that both Spiderman and Spiderman 2 received. Two years later, The Amazing Spiderman 2 came out, with Dan DeHaan as the new Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx as Electro, and Paul Giamatti as Rhino.
MOVIES
Refinery29

The Best, Most Scrumptious Movies About Food

Was really about reading about food. I loved the way the authors described anything alimentary. Harry Potter was really about butterbeer and pumpkin pasties, while The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe was really about Turkish delight. The fact is, writing about food is hard, but when it's done well, it's delicious.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Dune reactions are rolling in: "One of the greatest, most epic and beautiful movies"

Dune has begun screening in some parts of the world – and reactions to the epic sci-fi film are rolling in. The film focuses on Timothée Chalamet's Paul, the son of Oscar Isaac's Duke Leto Atreides and Rebecca Ferguson's Lady Jessica. House Atreides is tasked with travelling to the inhospitable desert planet Arrakis to harvest spice, the vital substance that makes interstellar travel possible – but Paul has been having strange dreams about Zendaya's Chani, and a bigger destiny awaits him.
MOVIES
96.5 KVKI

The ‘Injustice’ Movie Is Rated R – And the Trailer Shows Why

It’s not too often that you see a red-band trailer for a superhero movie, and they’re even rarer for an animated movie. Injustice is both. Based on the popular series of fighting games by NetherRealm, the film imagines a world where the Joker kills Lois Lane, driving Superman insane. That’s unfortunate for the world, because when Superman goes crazy, he becomes far more dangerous than any super-villain. The trailer says it’s rated R for “bloody violence.”
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Actor Sosie Bacon to Star in ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose’ for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

Sosie Bacon, who recently starred opposite Kate Winslet in the Emmy-winning HBO Max series “Mare of Easttown,” has landed her first lead role in a studio movie. The 29-year-old actor has been tapped to star as Rose in the Paramount Players film “Something’s Wrong With Rose.” Based on the short “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” the movie centers on a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnesses a horrifying occurrence. The logline reads: “After a bizarre, traumatic event involving a patient, a psychiatrist begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see, and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being...
MOVIES
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy