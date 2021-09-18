CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Baylor uses ground game to defeat Kansas

 6 days ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Gerry Bohanon threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns while running for another score as Baylor pounded Kansas 45-7. Abram Smith ran for 122 yards and a TD, and Trestan Ebner added 72 yards on 12 carries, as the Bears totaled 307 yards rushing. They beat the Jayhawks for the 12th straight time dating to the 2007 season. Kansas quarterback Jason Bean was held to just 57 yards passing and a touchdown, though he did have 62 yards on the ground.

K-State Holds Weekly Press Conference Prior to Big 12 Opener

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Tuesday at the Vanier Family Football Complex as Wildcats prepare for their Big 12 Conference opener this Saturday at Oklahoma State. A complete transcript of Klieman’s press conference (also streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and archived here) are posted below, in addition to comments from select players.
KANSAS STATE
Area schools ranked in 810 Varsity top 10

The Manhattan High Indians stay at #8 in Class 6A. The Indians are 3-0 after a 70-0 win over Highland Park on Friday. Junction City stands at #10 in the poll after reaching as high as 5th earlier in the season. The Blue Jays are 2-1 and coming off an overtime victory over Topeka Seaman and their only loss is to the 8th-ranked Indians.
MANHATTAN, KS
Manhattan, KS
