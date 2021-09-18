Baylor uses ground game to defeat Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Gerry Bohanon threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns while running for another score as Baylor pounded Kansas 45-7. Abram Smith ran for 122 yards and a TD, and Trestan Ebner added 72 yards on 12 carries, as the Bears totaled 307 yards rushing. They beat the Jayhawks for the 12th straight time dating to the 2007 season. Kansas quarterback Jason Bean was held to just 57 yards passing and a touchdown, though he did have 62 yards on the ground.