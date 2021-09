GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Big 12 in-conference play kicks in with four games — it started last week with Baylor winning at Kansas — and, of course, Oklahoma and Texas get to start the league schedule at home. At Fitz explains, this may be the last season for those two schools, although he thinks that will eventually be 2022, but when those schools do go on the road in conference play, the Sooners and Longhorns will be facing even more hostile environments than usual. Have fun, fellas.

