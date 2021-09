We had two children, and we thought we had this parenting thing figured out. Are you snickering yet? You should be. But, understand where I’m coming from. God gave us two beautiful daughters very early in our marriage. For six years, we worked hard to train and nurture them as God commanded. It’s not that we were perfect or that we were always successful. It’s just that, when we had problems, we had the Word of God to rely on and a bevy of godly counselors who could lend us their wisdom and practical experience. We felt like we had everything we needed to conquer whatever parenting struggles came our way until AJ came along.

