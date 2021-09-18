Joe Johnson to attempt NBA comeback: 'I'm not done'

Johnson hasn't been in the NBA since the 2017-18 season when he played a combined 55 games for the Jazz and Rockets. Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off a second straight MVP season in the Big3, Joe Johnson hasn’t given up on the idea of returning to the NBA. Johnson, who turned 40 in June, tells TMZ Sports he still believes he can play at the highest level.

“No, I’m not done,” he said. “We’ll see what happens here … We’ll see, man. We’ll see. I don’t have nothing definite to tell you, to be honest with you. But, I’mma be out here to try to get things done.”

Johnson hasn’t been in the NBA since the 2017-18 season when he played a combined 55 games for the Jazz and Rockets. He was in training camp with the Pistons in 2019, but lost a battle for the team’s final roster spot and was waived before the season began.

Johnson had a workout with the Bucks in April, but Milwaukee opted not to sign him. He played for Team USA in February at the AmeriCup qualifiers in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

A seven-time All-Star, Johnson played 17 NBA seasons, averaging 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 1,276 career games.

Although it might be difficult for Johnson to get a training-camp invitation with so many teams having full rosters, he told TMZ he continues to be motivated by the thrill of playing basketball long after most of his contemporaries have retired.

“I just love hooping,” he said.