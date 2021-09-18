Georgia fans welcome Arch Manning to Athens with full-body paint
Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, was welcomed with open arms by Georgia Bulldogs’ fans today in Athens, Georgia. Manning, On3’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, is the son of Cooper Manning, nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning and grandson of Archie Manning. The five-star quarterback out of Isidore Newman in New Orleans, Louisiana is making his first game-visit of the fall on Saturday, where he’ll see the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.www.on3.com
Comments / 1