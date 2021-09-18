Georgia fans welcome Arch Manning to Athens with full-body paint

There were not many known commodities for South Carolina football entering year one of the Shane Beamer era. Kevin Harris was one of them. The former three-star recruit out of South Georgia busted onto the scene in 2020 as he led the SEC in rushing yards per game (113.8) and logged 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging over 6 yards per rush on his way to All-SEC honors. The 225-pound tailback became the program’s first running back to reach the 1,000-yard threshold since Mike Davis in 2013.

