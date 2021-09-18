CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WATCH: Chaos ensues on Mississippi State punt attempt

By Chandler Vessels about 7 hours
Mississippi State dropped back for a standard punt attempt against Memphis Saturday, but it turned out to be anything but. The Bulldogs looked like they had downed the punt inside the 20, giving the Tigers a long field to work with. However, they failed to pick up the ball and...

