Richard Lee Porte

Richard Lee Porter was born November 1, 1940, in Prescott, Arkansas to Robert and Fannie Mae Porter. Richard was the youngest of six children. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings. He is survived by Margaret Porter, his wife of 60 years, two daughters: Ann Stone and husband, Gary, and Kay Powell and husband, Keith; 5 grandchildren: Courtney Hatfield and husband, Josh, Rachel Davis and husband, Austin, Hannah Stone, Madison Powell, and Corey Powell; and several nieces and nephews.