CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Court Backs Natural Resources Board Chair

By Henry Redman
Urban Milwaukee
Urban Milwaukee
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Dane County Circuit Court judge ruled on Friday that Frederick Prehn can remain in his seat as chair of the Natural Resources Board (NRB). Prehn has refused to give up his seat since his term expired on May 1, saying state law allows him to hold on until his replacement, already nominated by Gov. Tony Evers, is confirmed by the Senate. Prehn has been coordinating with GOP Senate leaders, who attempted to intervene in the case on his behalf, to remain on the board.

urbanmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Urban Milwaukee

State Supreme Court Will Hear Redistricting Case

The Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to take up a Republican-backed lawsuit over the state’s 2021 redistricting process. The lawsuit, which was filed last month by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, asked the court to consider getting involved in the drawing of Wisconsin’s next set of political district maps if Gov. Tony Evers and the GOP-controlled state Legislature fail to agree on districts through the traditional mapmaking process. The state Constitution requires maps to be redrawn every 10 years, based on new figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Urban Milwaukee

Statement on Tuesday’s Federal Judicial Redistricting Hearing

MILWAUKEE— Sachin Chheda, director of the Fair Elections Project, issued the following statement in response to the Wednesday’s State Supreme Court Decision to take original jurisdiction on a redistricting case:. “This is a disappointing decision that ignores both the law and practical considerations. The State Supreme Court has no experience...
CONGRESS & COURTS
cwbradio.com

Judge Rejects Lawsuit Seeking to Remove Head of Natural Resources Board

(AP) A Wisconsin judge has rejected a lawsuit seeking to remove the state Department of Natural Resources policy board’s leader from his post even though his term has ended. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Friday ruled against Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul in the lawsuit be brought seeking an order forcing Fred Prehn off the board. Prehn is a Wausau dentist appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker in 2015.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Urban Milwaukee

State Sen. Jacque Released From Hospital

Wisconsin state Sen. André Jacque has been released from the hospital more than three weeks after being placed on a ventilator because of a COVID-19 infection. Jacque, a Republican from De Pere who has been a vocal opponent of mask and vaccine mandates, tested positive for the virus last month.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Josh Kaul
CBS DFW

101 Texas Lawmakers Who Supported/Voted For New Abortion Law Being Threatened

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — CBS-11 has learned 101 lawmakers, most of them Republicans, were warned by the Texas Department of Public Safety, about a credible threat made against them after they voted for the fetal heartbeat bill earlier this year. Republican State Representative Matt Shaheen of Plano, who supported the bill during the regular legislative session, said Wednesday he received a call from DPS Tuesday night and that he also spoke with the FBI about the threat. “You’re alarmed at first, but quite frankly, every once in a while, we receive these types of threats.” A source said while lawmakers have received threats...
TEXAS STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Republican Legislators Propose Redistricting Bill

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu drafted a joint resolution on establishing new voting maps and referred it to the Legislature’s rules committee Thursday, which put it on the calendar for the Assembly’s floor session next week. The resolution’s first two points are uncontroversial, stating that,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Chair#Dane County Circuit Court#Nrb#Senate#Gop#State#The Supreme Court#The Wisconsin Examiner
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio House Speaker leans into ‘medical freedom’

The Republican Speaker of the Ohio House, under mounting pressure from the nascent anti-vaccination movement within the GOP, said his caucus is soon to unveil consensus legislation to ban vaccine mandates. Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, said to reporters Wednesday that House leadership is in the “final stages” of putting together a bill to erect legal […] The post Ohio House Speaker leans into ‘medical freedom’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
HEALTH
Reason.com

Now That Opponents of the Texas Abortion Ban Are Using Its Provisions To Defeat It, Pro-Life Activists Are Crying Foul

S.B. 8, a Texas law that took effect at the beginning of this month, authorizes "any person" to sue "any person" who performs an abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, facilitates it, or "intends" to do so. Plaintiffs, who are promised at least $10,000 in "statutory damages" per abortion plus compensation for their legal expenses if they win, need not live in Texas or allege any personal injury or interest. The only limitation is that they cannot be state or local officials, who are explicitly barred from trying to enforce the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Georgia abortion law to be argued in federal appeals court

A federal appeals court plans to hear arguments Friday on whether it should overturn a lower court ruling that permanently blocked a restrictive abortion law passed in Georgia in 2019.The hearing comes amid a heightened focus on abortion with the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month allowing a similarly restrictive Texas law to take effect. The justices also plan to hear arguments in December on Mississippi s attempt to overturn the high court's decisions in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which affirmed the right to an abortion.The Georgia law would have banned most abortions once...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

House to vote on abortion rights as Roe is challenged

The House is set to vote on legislation aimed at guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion, a bill that reflects the Democratic Party's response to a restrictive new Texas law that has placed access under threat. The expected House passage of the bill Friday is likely to be mostly symbolic, as Republican opposition will doom it in the Senate But Democrats say they will do all they can to codify the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision after the Supreme Court recently allowed a Texas law that would ban most abortions in the state to take...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

To protect the right to vote, kill or change the filibuster

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Democrats in the U.S. Senate recently introduced a new piece of legislation, the Freedom to Vote Act.  This proposal represents the latest efforts by members of the Senate to pass comprehensive voting rights and pro-democracy legislation. Earlier legislation on these issues failed to advance in the Senate, in part because there was no clear path for […] The post To protect the right to vote, kill or change the filibuster appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Urban Milwaukee

Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI
807
Followers
1K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Urban Milwaukee is a daily publication covering real estate, politics, arts & entertainment and food & drink in the city of Milwaukee.

 https://urbanmilwaukee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy