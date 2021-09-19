Court Backs Natural Resources Board Chair
A Dane County Circuit Court judge ruled on Friday that Frederick Prehn can remain in his seat as chair of the Natural Resources Board (NRB). Prehn has refused to give up his seat since his term expired on May 1, saying state law allows him to hold on until his replacement, already nominated by Gov. Tony Evers, is confirmed by the Senate. Prehn has been coordinating with GOP Senate leaders, who attempted to intervene in the case on his behalf, to remain on the board.urbanmilwaukee.com
