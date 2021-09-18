CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Deshaun Watson

By Nate Bouda
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColts LB Darius Leonard said he plans on playing through his ankle injury: “I’m going to just go out there and continue to do what I can do until it gets to a point where I feel like I can’t.” (Joel A. Erickson) Regarding Colts LT Eric Fisher‘s (Achilles), HC...

The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Owner “Really Wants” Deshaun Watson

As of now, Deshaun Watson is expected to start the 2021 season on the Houston Texans’ 53-man roster. If the Texans decide to trade Watson, there’s one suitor that reportedly “really wants” him. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants Watson on his team. The...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Smith: Regardless of circumstances, Deshaun Watson should never QB Texans again

CLEVELAND — Four more quarters of heart. Eight total quarters devoted to passionate, hard-fought football that has you watching, studying and praising a completely remade team that was supposed to be absolutely horrible. Two games that made you proud of David Culley’s new Texans, not embarrassed to be publicly associated...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFL
NESN

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?

Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. It took months for the Houston Texans to become amenable to the idea of trading Deshaun Watson. Now that they’ve reportedly acknowledged a willingness to move him, the process hasn’t sped up much. But with...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Source reveals Houston Texans return package demands for Deshaun Watson

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is upon us and Deshaun Watson is still a member of the Houston Texans. Watson still wants to be traded but the Texans have yet to get a sweet enough offer to part ways with who was one of the best quarterbacks in the league in 2o20.
NFL
247Sports

Deshaun Watson going through normal routine at Houston Texans practices

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson does not expect to play anytime soon but participates in practices business as usual, his teammates say. NFL.com's James Palmer notes Watson is part of Houston's 53-man roster as the Texans' third-team quarterback and is working within the quarterback room as he normally would while the fifth-year pro waits on the current lawsuits against him to play out in court.
NFL
TexansDaily

Tyrod Taylor Time Out; Deshaun Watson Sits; What Next For Houston Texans At QB?

A tough couple of weeks just got that little bit tougher for the Houston Texans with starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor now struggling with a hamstring injury. The veteran appeared to tweak his hamstring on a 14-yard touchdown run toward the end of the second quarter during Houston's 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns, prompting rookie Davis Mills to start the second half.
NFL
Audacy

Reports: Texans high asking price of 6 picks swayed Dolphins away from Deshaun Watson

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson’s status this season, the Houston Texans have not budged from their high asking price for the star quarterback. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Houston sought a package involving a combination of six players and draft picks from interested teams this summer — a price no team is willing to meet without attaching conditions to the picks due to the ongoing investigations by the FBI, Houston police and NFL into Watson over sexual assault and misconduct allegations.
NFL
NFL

Trade talks for Texans QB Deshaun Watson could pick up around Nov. 2 deadline

Deshaun Watson will watch today's Texans season opener against the Jaguars already ruled out for non-football reasons. Barring a dramatic turn, this is the way it will be all season, according to sources close to the situation in Houston. A franchise quarterback in his prime -- a healthy scratch. However,...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Deshaun Watson Remains Committed To Forcing Trade Out Of Houston

A source tells ESPN’s Ed Werder that Texans QB Deshaun Watson remains committed to forcing a trade out of Houston, no matter how long it could take. “If you’re paying him $10 million to sit this year, you don’t think he would take $30 million and sit next year?’’ Werder’s source asked.
NFL

