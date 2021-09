Ray Corse will sing and play his accordion for those attending the free Golden Afternoons program. Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m., Ray Corse of Sullivan Township will play his accordion and sing during the free Golden Afternoons program being held indoors in the lobby at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro. Provided will be free refreshments, including cookies, coffee, tea and water.

