Mike Norvell takes blame for loss to Wake Forest
Florida State football is 0-3 after an uncompetitive 35-14 loss at Wake Forest. This is the first time since 1976 that the Seminoles have started 0-3. Mike Norvell is now 3-9 in his FSU career. The ‘Noles have scored three second-half points over their last two games and turned the ball over six times in Winston-Salem. After the loss, Norvell met with the media and took the blame for the second straight week. Here’s some of what the head coach had to say:www.tomahawknation.com
Comments / 1