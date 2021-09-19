Brian Robinson and Will Anderson both OK following Florida win

Following Alabama’s 31-29 win over Florida, head coach Nick Saban took the podium to address the media and gave a few injury updates on his team. Running back Brian Robinson came up lame following an early carry in the first quarter of the game where he had to leave the game for a portion of time. Robinson was eventually able to return to action and play the rest of the way, but Saban shed some light on what the senior running back was dealing with.