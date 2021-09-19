CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

‘Learning to win’: Spencer Rattler, showing gritty maturity, grinds through No. 3 Sooners’ victory over Nebraska like OU passers of old

By Mason Young, sports editor
Oklahoma Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a 14-play, 75-yard drive exhausting nearly seven minutes, Spencer Rattler plunged into the end zone. The redshirt sophomore quarterback’s 1-yard touchdown run completed a possession that swallowed half the first quarter and gave No. 3 Oklahoma a 7-0 lead over Nebraska. In a sluggish three-hour-and-five-minute clash, the Sooners (3-0) proceeded to outlast the Cornhuskers 23-16 in Norman on Saturday despite a stagnant first half where Rattler’s score was OU’s only.

www.oudaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

Danny Kanell shares concerns about Spencer Rattler

It was a less-than stellar outing for Oklahoma in its season opener. The Sooners struggled to handle the Tulane Green Wave, eventually escaping with a five-point win. On paper, quarterback Spencer Rattler didn't have the worst day. But, the game itself tells a different story. In the aftermath, former Florida State quarterback turned CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell shared some of his concerns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Caleb Williams provides glimpse of Sooners' quarterback future in dominant win over Western Carolina

For the second time in three seasons, Sooners fans received a glimpse of the future at quarterback. This time, in the form of Caleb Williams. Back in 2019, five-star phenom Spencer Rattler got his first taste of quarterbacking Oklahoma against FCS-opponent South Dakota. After finishing 4-for-4 with 50 yards and a touchdown that night as the third-string quarterback behind Jalen Hurts, Rattler solidified himself as a future starter and Heisman Trophy candidate.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Nebraska Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
The Ada News

Two plays from Rattler stick out in OU's 76-0 win

NORMAN — In a world in which Notre Dame topped Toledo by a field goal and Appalachian State all but beat Miami, Oklahoma’s 76-0 victory over Western Carolina …. Though other alleged Power Five conference stalwarts may have struggled with believed-to-be-horrendously inferior opponents on Saturday, there’s still no giving the Sooners’ a whole bunch of credit for knocking off the FCS Catamounts by more than 10 touchdowns.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Spencer Rattler slings 5 touchdown passes in No. 4 Sooners' 76-0 rout of Western Carolina

No. 4 Oklahoma’s (2-0) offensive outburst helped it steamroll FCS opponent Western Carolina (0-2) 76-0 on Saturday evening in Norman. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler rebounded from his rough outing against Tulane in OU’s season opener. The preseason Heisman Trophy favorite exited after the first half, having completed 20-of-26 passes for 243 yards and five touchdowns.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

'Proud of the way we responded': What OU coach Lincoln Riley said after Sooners' 76-0 win over Western Carolina

No. 4 Oklahoma (2-0) trounced Western Carolina (0-2) 76-0 on Saturday night behind five touchdown passes from redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler. Two of those passes were caught by redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, who ended with four catches for 19 yards. OU’s running game played a part as well, with seven players combining for 279 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Walk-on running backs Jaden Knowles and Todd Hudson each scored two touchdowns, combining for 62 rushing yards.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kennedy Brooks
Person
Thomas Lott
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Barry Switzer
Scarlet Nation

Embracing the OU-Nebraska rivalry

There is a lot of history, a lot of nostalgia surrounding the Oklahoma-Nebraska game this weekend, and it’s OK to celebrate and embrace that. The mindset is still one game at a time for the Sooners and focusing on doing your job and finishing, but nobody is upset about reliving past classics, memories between the Sooners and Huskers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Oklahoma Sooners Football: QB Spencer Rattler lands two cars in latest NIL deal

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler appears to have landed another NIL endorsement. It was revealed Friday that the Sooners signal-caller has teamed up with Norman-based Fowler Automotive Group, and looks to have landed a pair of new rides -- a 2021 Dodge Ram TRX and a 2021 Dodge Charger Scat Pack -- as part of the deal.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sooners#Grinds#American Football#Cornhuskers#Oudna#Sooner Gridiron#Soonergridiron#Fcs Western Carolina#Husker#Rattler Hall
Tulsa World

OU football notes: WR Darby, CB Washington likely out for Nebraska game

NORMAN — Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced sophomore wide receiver Brian Darby was out for Saturday’s game with Nebraska. Sophomore cornerback Woodi Washington was likely to miss the game as well. Washington emerged as the starter last season and started the first two games this season, registering five tackles in...
WASHINGTON STATE
FanSided

Look: Spencer Rattler shows off 2 new cars in NIL deal

Life is great for Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and it got even better with two new sweet cars he got as part of his latest NIL deal. Spencer Rattler has it made. The starting quarterback of the Oklahoma Sooners is one of the leading Heisman Trophy candidates and to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.
NFL
Norman Transcript

OU football notepad: Sooners taking time to appreciate Nebraska rivalry

It didn’t take long for the attention to shift to the Sooners’ upcoming game against Nebraska. OU coach Lincoln Riley talked about it after the win against Western Carolina on Saturday, and addressed it again in his opening statement during Tuesday’s press conference. “I think there’s been a lot of...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
College
Tulane University
247Sports

Sooners injury report for Nebraska

NORMAN, Okla. — The much-anticipated non-conference clash is here, as No. 3 Oklahoma welcomes Nebraska to the Palace on the Prairie this weekend. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT Saturday inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. “They’re awesome. They’re awesome. I mean, I think it was really smart by both...
NEBRASKA STATE
oklahoman.com

'We always want to climb up': Lincoln Riley says OU offense 'close' to clicking with Spencer Rattler

NORMAN — OU’s Spencer Rattler didn’t look like a Heisman Trophy contending quarterback on Saturday. He didn’t look like the best quarterback on the field. That title belonged to Adrian Martinez, who gutted things out for Nebraska’s offense and made Saturday’s game between the Sooners and Cornhuskers into one that more closely resembled — at least in the final score — from the ’70s and ’80s rather than one from this decade.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy