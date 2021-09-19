CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The One Play that Solidified the Win for Alabama in the Swamp

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
 5 days ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. —The Alabama defense could not stop the Florida offense in the second half. The Gators rushed for 245 yards in the game and outgained Alabama overall 440-331 yards.

But when it counted the most, the defense was able to get a stop on a potential game-tying two-point conversion attempt.

"We stopped the two-point conversion, and we made the plays that we had to make on offense to stay ahead in the game," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said after his team's 31-29 win over Florida.

The Gators opened the third quarter with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Then when it looked like Alabama had Florida right where they wanted them, third-and-10 from their own one-yard line, Emory Jones converted on a 19-yard strike to Nay'Quan Wright.

That was the beginning of a 99-yard touchdown drive. Alabama answered the first drive with a touchdown and the second drive with a field goal and a 31-23 lead with 9:25 left in the game.

The Gators responded by driving 75 yards down the field and capped the drive with a 17-yard touchdown from Dameon Pierce. When Malik Davis lined up for the two-point attempt, he was stuffed by Justin Eboigbe and Will Anderson Jr. from the Alabama defense.

Florida coach Dan Mullen said there were two missed assignments on the play.

"We had a guy line up wrong, and then a guy go the wrong way," Mullen said.

When asked if it was a designed run or pass play, Mullen said there were multiple options. However, the missed assignments dictated the way the play transpired.

Alabama had an idea of what was coming based on the formation that was similar to the play the Gators had scored from on the drive before, according to Saban.

"We actually were playing split safety coverage, so he had a run read, and our guys up front just did a really good job of stopping the dive," Saban said. "He really rode the guy for a long time so the runner couldn't hit it. So that was a good job by the defense, especially guys up front."

One of those guys up front who made the stop was Anderson, who left last week's Mercer game with an injury. All week, Saban had said he was day-to-day, and he ended up playing throughout the entire game on Saturday.

After the game, Saban said Anderson was healthy but may have just been a little tired.

The Alabama head coach once again spoke about his team needing to maintain intensity throughout an entire game. And even though there are many things for the defense to clean up after the Florida game, the stop on the two-point attempt showed that they have the discipline to make a stop when they need to.

On3.com

Nick Saban calls out skill players for lack of explosive plays

Alabama head coach Nick Saban called out his skill players and pointed the finger back at himself and his coaching staff for Alabama’s lack of explosive plays through the first three games of the season. “We’re working to make explosive plays,” he told media on Wednesday. “I think we just...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit picks Ohio State's toughest Big Ten competition

Ohio State has been the Big Ten's best team for the last several years, last failing to win the conference in 2016 and winning the league in both of its seasons under Ryan Day. And ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said despite stiff competition, the Buckeyes should win the title yet again.
OHIO STATE
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

