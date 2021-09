Sam Darnold experienced a few winning streaks while he was with the Jets, but none of them amounted to much. The Jets won two straight his rookie year to even their record at 3-3, but lost nine of their last 10 games to finish 4-12. A three-game winning streak in 2019 came after they opened the season with a 1-7 record and last year’s two-game winning streak came after the Jets lost their first 13 games of the season, but he didn’t wait so long to put together multiple wins with the Panthers.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO