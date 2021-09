At the end of another sweltering, exhausting morning of training camp, Cole Kmet is on the practice field behind Halas Hall, daydreaming of the future. The Bears are Kmet’s team in more ways than one. If he hadn’t pushed his way to the top of college football as a tight end at Notre Dame and compelled the Bears to draft him, he still would have been elated to see them get dynamic Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Kmet grew up in Arlington Heights, and his father spent the 1993 season on the Bears’ practice squad as a defensive lineman.

