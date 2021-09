The Oklahoma Sooners are well into their preparation for a high noon showdown with a storied old foe. The Nebraska Cornhuskers will make the trip from Lincoln, Nebraska to take on Lincoln Riley and his third-ranked Sooners team. The game marks the first time they would have played since the 2010 Big 12 Championship game. These programs have taken quite a turn in opposite directions since Nebraska’s days of dominating college football. Nebraska is reeling and their coach, players, and fans will be hoping for the unthinkable to happen on Saturday.

