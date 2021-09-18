CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Avoids Jail Time After Violating His Probation With Domestic Violence Arrest

By James Carter
editorials24.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonnie Ortiz-Magro won’t be heading to jail. As you may recall, the Jersey Shore alum violated his probation from a previous domestic violence case with his ex Jenn Harley after getting arrested for another domestic violence situation, this time with his fiancé Saffire Matos. While prosecutors decided not to charge Ronnie for the misdemeanor, there was still a strong possibility at the time that he may have ended up in prison for failing to follow the rules of his probation.

