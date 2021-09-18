Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Avoids Jail Time After Violating His Probation With Domestic Violence Arrest
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro won’t be heading to jail. As you may recall, the Jersey Shore alum violated his probation from a previous domestic violence case with his ex Jenn Harley after getting arrested for another domestic violence situation, this time with his fiancé Saffire Matos. While prosecutors decided not to charge Ronnie for the misdemeanor, there was still a strong possibility at the time that he may have ended up in prison for failing to follow the rules of his probation.editorials24.com
